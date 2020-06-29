California-born man and 27 relatives catch coronavirus, including dead father

A native of California, he and 27 members of his family have tested positive for coronavirus, including his father, who was ill just before Father’s Day.

Said Richard Garey of Los Angeles TV-station KTLA He was the first in his family to come out with COVID-19 features last month.

“It went from running a nose to a headache to a full-blown fever,” Gary said.

Soon after, his 60-year-old father, Vidal Gary, also fell ill – and his condition quickly deteriorated.

“It’s bad to see my father’s health deteriorate so badly in front of me,” Gary told the outlet.

His last words to his father: “Dad, I don’t think I’m going to make it.”

When Gary finally recovered, his father passed away on June 20, a day before Father’s Day.

It is unclear how many people in the family got infected, but Gary thinks it may be from a relative who visited in mid-May or his mother’s caregiver. According to CBSLA.

Many of Gary’s relatives have recovered from the illness, including his own children and his brother’s pregnant wife.

Garey says people are sharing his family’s story as a cautionary tale to take steps to protect themselves and their loved ones from the virus.

“I want my father’s death not in vain,” he said. “I want people to understand that coronavirus is a real thing.”