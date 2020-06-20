Top News

California ranks New Jersey with the 2nd highest number of coronavirus cases

by Barbara C. Arroyo
California became the state with the second-highest number of coronavirus cases in the U.S., surpassing New Jersey on Friday, after a positive surge in positive results from a lockdown.

California confirmed more than 170,860 cases in the early morning hours of Saturday, and more than 168,490 cases in New Jersey. According to data from Johns Hopkins University.

California’s per capita infection rate is very low compared to the nearly 9 million people living in New Jersey.

But the state has set records for new infections this same day.

California recorded 3,455 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, the third-highest of the day.

However, the state broke a single day record of 4,083 cases on Wednesday, with another 4,317 on Thursday.

The spike comes more than a month after the state began relaxing its shelter-space restrictions, and as it embarks on a wider re-launch – the government’s third phase, Gavin Newsom’s four-stage plan.

The governor continues to move forward with the start of the state reopening, and he hopes positive cases will increase as testing efficiency improves.

But Newsome on Thursday announced the mandatory Face Mask executive order for most indoor settings and in an open environment where social distance is not possible.

Family wearing a face mask at the West LA Farmers Market in Santa Monica, California.
The family wearing face masks runs the West Law Farmer’s Market in Santa Monica, California.AFP by Getty Images

“Science shows that face coverings and masks work,” Newsom said in a statement on the new policy. “Keeping those around you safe, keeping businesses open and re-opening our economy is very important.”

New York is ranked first in all states by reported coronavirus cases, with more than 386,550 cases reported early in the morning, Johns Hopkins said.

