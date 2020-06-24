Cases are rising vertically in some US states. Here’s where the numbers go.

Standards used by European Union countries to prevent visitors from countries with severe coronavirus outbreaks – Including the United States – Visiting Europe has been “hiding in plain sight” since mid-June when the guidelines were published, an EU official said.

European countries are currently working on an external country through a standards checklist based on health conditions and mutual travel arrangements, which will create a list of countries that are safe for visitors to visit from July 1.

In the Guidelines, the official said, “It has absolutely nothing to do with political decisions. It depends on the current health conditions in the third country.”

Asked whether President Trump’s executive order this week that would freeze visas for foreign workers was a factor, the official said, “For example, I know that some media outlets have said that the executive order signed by the President of the United States is part of this decision; It couldn’t be further from the situation. “

June Guidelines: When asked if the US was on the list of countries that could prevent travel to Europe, an EU diplomat directed CNN to the first point of a checklist published by the European Commission on June 11. .

The first point on the checklist asks whether the country “can be considered to be on an average comparable or better epidemiological level in the EU + region” in terms of the number of new infections, the trend of new infections, and the response to testing. , Surveillance, Contact Tracing, Control, Treatment and Reporting.

Latest US figures: America has the largest number of coronavirus deaths and infections in the world.

According to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center, at least 2,346,937 people were infected and 121,224 people died as of Tuesday in the United States.

Tourism in Europe’s GDP is 10%. “We are interested. Member States are keen to get ready for tourism jobs in Europe,” the official said.

Ambassadors will meet again today and Friday to discuss further steps in the process.

Recommendations made by the European Commission are not mandatory – decisions about how to open borders are up to individual states.