Williams-Dunning, who runs the 2007 Chevy Tahoe, crashed into a boat in Henry County, Tennessee on Saturday night and crashed, according to state security and Homeland Security spokesman Wesley Moster. Her husband Tyler Dunning, 29, was in the passenger seat.

The SUV, traveling south, crossed the intersection of the highway and began a “rollover sequence,” Mostar told CNN in an email. It crossed the northbound lanes and finally stopped on the east shoulder of the road.

Williams-Dunning was murdered while her husband was taken to a hospital. Moster said the investigation into the crash is ongoing.