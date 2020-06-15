entertainment

Catherine Williams-Dunning, daughter of country singer Hank Williams Jr., dies at age 27

by Henry L. Joiner
Catherine Williams-Dunning, daughter of country singer Hank Williams Jr., dies at age 27
Williams-Dunning, who runs the 2007 Chevy Tahoe, crashed into a boat in Henry County, Tennessee on Saturday night and crashed, according to state security and Homeland Security spokesman Wesley Moster. Her husband Tyler Dunning, 29, was in the passenger seat.

The SUV, traveling south, crossed the intersection of the highway and began a “rollover sequence,” Mostar told CNN in an email. It crossed the northbound lanes and finally stopped on the east shoulder of the road.

Williams-Dunning was murdered while her husband was taken to a hospital. Moster said the investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Williams-Dunning’s older sister, singer Holly Williams, mourns the death of her sibling Instagram post Sunday.

“I had no word. On Friday morning, I spoke to family members to take this picture, and I did not know it was our last with my precious little sister Katie. We all went to my great aunt’s funeral on Thursday. “All we need are prayers.”

She added that her Bava Dunning was “awake and responsive”.

Celebrities, including actor Reese Witherspoon and model Lily Aldridge, commented on their condolences.

“I’m sorry. I’m praying for your family,” Witherspoon wrote.

Williams-Dunning is the youngest of Williams Jr.’s five children. While her siblings pursued their own careers in music, she ran a graphic t-shirt company Weston Jane, Which celebrates women and mothers.

