Celebrities have called for Junetine to be a national holiday

Celebrities use their social media platforms to launch Junetine in the U.S. Suggested to be recognized as a national holiday.

Juneteenth, which falls on June 19, commemorates the end of slavery, but is only recognized as an official holiday in some states.

“Happy Juneteenth!” Taylor Swift Tweeted on Friday. “I want to thank you @ Source And @RhapsoDani Today, for allowing me to post this video about the importance of June 19 and why this matter should be celebrated as a national holiday. “

“I do!” The singer, 30, shared In a separate tweet She has already begun to take steps to not only advocate for the holiday, but to honor the day of her life.

“Personally, in honor of Independence Day, I made the decision to leave all my employees on June 19 and give me an insight into the history that has brought us to this present moment,” she said.

Kenyan-Mexican actress Lupita Nyong’o shared on her social media why it is important for a country to recognize Junetine as a national holiday.

“Government holidays represent important histories of a country and the values ​​they hold dear,” the 37-year-old said Tweeted on Friday. “Recognizing #Juneteenth Nationally is another way to determine the intrinsic value of blacks and their history for the wealth and well-being of the USA. “

Other stars Like George Takei And Jason Alexander They also used their platforms to speak in favor of the holiday.

Usher, one of the leading advocates for Junetean, also wrote an op-ed in The Washington Post on Friday.

“The identification of Junetine as a national holiday is a small gesture compared to the social needs of black people in America,” the singer, 41, wrote in part. “But it reminds us of our journey towards freedom and what America still has to do.”

On Thursday, Sen. Tina Smith (D-Minn.) And Sen. Edward J. Kennedy met with the president. Markey (D-Mass.), Sen. Kamala d. Harris (D-Calif.) And Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) Announced They are introducing legislation to make Junetine a federal holiday.

Chris Evans Retweeted an article Regarding the congressional effort to pass the law, “it should be.”