Charlize Theron denies she’s engaged to Sean Penn

1 hour ago
by Henry L. Joiner
But Theron says that is not true now.

“Bombshell” star Howard Stern’s Sirius XM was featured on the show Monday And with Stern, “I ‘m almost not married to Sean.” ‘

“No, we dated. That’s literally all we did. We were dating,” Theron said.

CNN reached out to Penn for comment for comment.

The pair was a factor until their split in 2015.

“It’s a relationship, for sure. We’re definitely special, but it’s only been a year,” Theron told Stern. “We never went in. I’m not going to marry him. It’s not like that.”

This is not the first time that Theron has attempted to set the record straight about his relationship with Penn.

In 2015 Our Weekly reported She ended things with a pen by no longer responding to her texts and calls New York Times article Discussing the concept of “ghost.”
She denied it In an interview with the Wall Street Journal.

“We were in a relationship and it just didn’t work anymore,” Theron said at the time. “And we both decided to separate. That’s it.”

Finally a mother of two Told “Entertainment Tonight.” She is “surprisingly available” and ready to change that.
“I’ve been alone for 10 years. It’s not a long shot,” She said. “Someone needs to grow a pair and come up.”
