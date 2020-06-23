Charlize Theron denies she’s engaged to Sean Penn

But Theron says that is not true now.
“No, we dated. That’s literally all we did. We were dating,” Theron said.
CNN reached out to Penn for comment for comment.
The pair was a factor until their split in 2015.
“It’s a relationship, for sure. We’re definitely special, but it’s only been a year,” Theron told Stern. “We never went in. I’m not going to marry him. It’s not like that.”
This is not the first time that Theron has attempted to set the record straight about his relationship with Penn.
“We were in a relationship and it just didn’t work anymore,” Theron said at the time. “And we both decided to separate. That’s it.”
