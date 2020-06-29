Chase Rice criticized a packed concert in Tennessee

Rice shared the footage of his appearance Saturday at Brush Mountain State Penitentiary Grounds in Petros, Tennessee, on Instagram stories that disappear after 24 hours.

Since then the video has been shared on many other social media accounts.

Brush Mountain is a former prison about 130 miles east of Nashville, which has been converted into a museum and concert venue.

Rice, 34, urged them off the stage as the mostly masked low crowd in the video packed, sang and jumped together.