sport

Chelsea agree to sign TB Werner from RB Leipzig

4 hours ago
by Niki J. Layton
Chelsea agree to sign TB Werner from RB Leipzig
Werner, who has scored 32 goals in 43 appearances this season, passed the medical test and will remain with Leipzig for the remainder of the Bundesliga season before joining Chelsea in July.

The 24-year-old made his international debut in 2017 and netted 72 times in four seasons with Leipzig. Last November he became the youngest participant in over 200 appearances in the Bundesliga.

“I’m very happy to sign for Chelsea. I’m very proud to be joining this great club,” said Werner.

“I want to thank RB Leipzig, the club and the fans for four wonderful years. You will be in my heart forever.

“I’m looking forward to next season with my new teammates, my new manager and Chelsea fans. Together we have a very successful future ahead of us.”

Werner, known for his pace and clinical finishing, will join the strike force, including France international Oliver Giroud and England international Tommy Abraham.

He is Chelsea’s second signing ahead of next season alongside Ajax winger Hakim Ziek.

“We are very pleased that Timo Werner has chosen to join Chelsea,” said Chelsea Director Marina Granovsky.

“It’s no wonder he’s a favorite player across Europe and he has a rare mix of young and exciting and yet established and proven.

“We can’t wait to put Timo on board, but until then we wish him and RB Leipzig the best of luck for the rest of the season.”

Bayern Munich already exists Bundesliga rounded out the title He still has four games to play The Premier League The reopening on Wednesday after a three-month long break between the coronavirus pandemic.
About the author

Niki J. Layton is a journalist who writes on politics, environment and human rights in South Asia.

For 15 years, she has written for several publications and websites including TIME, Harper's, Al Jazeera, The Caravan, The Hindu, Scroll.in, Outlook, The Wire, The New York Times, Foreign Policy, The Economic Times, Tehelka, and news channel CNN-IBN. She is an India correspondent for The Straits Times, Singapore.

Some of the awards she has received are the Red Cross Award for reporting on conflict, Mumbai press award for environmental reporting, and ILO award for writing on labour. Niki has a Masters in political journalism from Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism, New York

