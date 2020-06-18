Chelsea agree to sign TB Werner from RB Leipzig

Werner, who has scored 32 goals in 43 appearances this season, passed the medical test and will remain with Leipzig for the remainder of the Bundesliga season before joining Chelsea in July.

The 24-year-old made his international debut in 2017 and netted 72 times in four seasons with Leipzig. Last November he became the youngest participant in over 200 appearances in the Bundesliga.

“I’m very happy to sign for Chelsea. I’m very proud to be joining this great club,” said Werner.