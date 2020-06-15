China’s new coronavirus outbreak follows Beijing’s ‘wartime’ actions

These cases are linked to the Zinfadi Market, southwest of the city, which supplies the capital’s fresh fruits and vegetables. The market, which also sells meat and seafood, has been closed since Saturday.

The sudden return of the virus in Beijing, previously considered one of the safest cities in the country, has increased the chances of second-wave infections and the reintroduction of sweeping lockdowns that have halted much of the country. The economy.

At a late China Cabinet State Council meeting on Sunday, Vice Premier Sun Chunlan said the risk of the latest outbreak was very high, quoting the market’s dense and highly mobile population, the state news agency said Xinhua

“Wartime” Activities

Fengtai District, where the Zinfadi market is located, Announced Launch of the Command Center on Saturday to launch a “wartime mechanism” and curb the spread of the virus.

On social media, the nationalist tabloid Global Times, run by the Chinese government, posted a Video Paramilitary police officers are wearing face masks and patrolling the market after the closure on Saturday.

Authorities have imposed a lockdown on 11 residential compounds near the market, strictly forbidding anyone from entering or leaving. Residents check and report their temperature daily and their diet and daily needs are distributed.

Beijing has also begun mass nucleic acid testing for coronavirus, setting up 193 sample booths across the city. Zhu said in a news conference on Monday that more than 76,000 people were tested on Sunday and 59 were tested positive.

Nucleic acid tests work by detecting the genetic code of the virus and are more effective in detecting infection, especially in the early stages, than tests that monitor the body’s immune response, although the latter is easier to manage.

Fengtai district collected samples from 8,950 people who worked in the Zingfadi market. So far, more than 6,000 samples have been tested and the results are all negative, Xu said.

Officers found and collected samples from nearly 30,000 people who came to the market in the 14 days to close. Xu says all of the 12,000 tests conducted so far have shown negative results.

The Beijing government ordered anyone who visited the market to stay at home for two weeks for medical attention. It has also delayed the resumption of classes for elementary school students, which was originally scheduled for Monday.

Following the outbreak, several local officials, including the deputy head of the Fengtai district, were fired.

This is not the first time the outbreak virus has returned. In May, many places in the northeast of the country were placed under strict lockdown, with cases of importation spreading into local communities.

Prior to the new cluster, however, Beijing recorded only 420 local infections and 9 deaths, over 80,000 confirmed cases, and 4,634 deaths nationwide, thanks to the stringent travel restrictions imposed at the start of the pandemic.

As in most parts of the country, life in Beijing has returned to normal, businesses and schools have reopened, and people have returned to shopping malls, restaurants and parks.

As a sign of the Chinese government’s confidence in the outbreak, the country’s parliament also held it Annual collection in late May After a two-month delay, thousands of delegates were allowed to travel to Beijing across the country and sit side-by-side for 10-day meetings.

Finding the source

The outbreak in Beijing is the latest test of China’s coronavirus control strategy.

Hu Jijin, editor-in-chief of Global Times Said On Twitter, Beijing claimed that Beijing was not the second center of the epidemic, which was first discovered by the coronavirus in December last year.

“There is no way to become Beijing Wuhan 2.0. Posts Monday.

Beijing officials are still trying to find the source of the latest outbreak, though, and pledged to conduct “rigorous epidemiological investigations.”

Market Chairman Zhang Yuxi told the government’s Beijing News on Friday that the virus was found on a chopping board used by an imported salmon vendor in the market, leading to widespread pollution fears. According to the Beijing Daily, many supermarket chains have removed salmon from their shelves.

A researcher with the Beijing Center for Disease Prevention and Control is still under investigation Said Indicated that the virus found in the genome sequencing market is similar to the species usually found in Europe.