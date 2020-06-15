China’s new coronavirus outbreak follows Beijing’s ‘wartime’ actions

These cases are linked to the Zinfadi Market, southwest of the city, which supplies the capital’s fresh fruits and vegetables. The market, which also sells meat and seafood, has been closed since Saturday.
The sudden return of the virus in Beijing, previously considered one of the safest cities in the country, has increased the chances of second-wave infections and the reintroduction of sweeping lockdowns that have halted much of the country. The economy.
“Wartime” Activities
Authorities have imposed a lockdown on 11 residential compounds near the market, strictly forbidding anyone from entering or leaving. Residents check and report their temperature daily and their diet and daily needs are distributed.
Beijing has also begun mass nucleic acid testing for coronavirus, setting up 193 sample booths across the city. Zhu said in a news conference on Monday that more than 76,000 people were tested on Sunday and 59 were tested positive.
Nucleic acid tests work by detecting the genetic code of the virus and are more effective in detecting infection, especially in the early stages, than tests that monitor the body’s immune response, although the latter is easier to manage.
Fengtai district collected samples from 8,950 people who worked in the Zingfadi market. So far, more than 6,000 samples have been tested and the results are all negative, Xu said.
Officers found and collected samples from nearly 30,000 people who came to the market in the 14 days to close. Xu says all of the 12,000 tests conducted so far have shown negative results.
The Beijing government ordered anyone who visited the market to stay at home for two weeks for medical attention. It has also delayed the resumption of classes for elementary school students, which was originally scheduled for Monday.
Following the outbreak, several local officials, including the deputy head of the Fengtai district, were fired.
This is not the first time the outbreak virus has returned. In May, many places in the northeast of the country were placed under strict lockdown, with cases of importation spreading into local communities.
Prior to the new cluster, however, Beijing recorded only 420 local infections and 9 deaths, over 80,000 confirmed cases, and 4,634 deaths nationwide, thanks to the stringent travel restrictions imposed at the start of the pandemic.
As in most parts of the country, life in Beijing has returned to normal, businesses and schools have reopened, and people have returned to shopping malls, restaurants and parks.
Finding the source
The outbreak in Beijing is the latest test of China’s coronavirus control strategy.
Beijing officials are still trying to find the source of the latest outbreak, though, and pledged to conduct “rigorous epidemiological investigations.”
Market Chairman Zhang Yuxi told the government’s Beijing News on Friday that the virus was found on a chopping board used by an imported salmon vendor in the market, leading to widespread pollution fears. According to the Beijing Daily, many supermarket chains have removed salmon from their shelves.
CNN’s Steven Jiang and Shawn Deng contributed to the reporting.
