China’s Xi Jinping has promised to eliminate some of Africa’s debts

Xi did not say which African countries would be exempt or how much debts would be eliminated.

“The world is undergoing radical changes not seen in a century,” Ji said. “Given the new opportunities and challenges we face, closer cooperation between China and Africa is needed more than ever.”

Something to come to Africa

The Chinese leader has pledged that his country will “support” African countries that have been infected or financially stressed. He suggested, for example, that China could give countries more time to repay other debts.

The coronavirus pandemic is causing significant embarrassment to some of the world’s most underdeveloped countries – including Africa – and increasing pressure on lenders to step up. For example, the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank are calling. Borrowers stop borrowing money from Africa as a way of supporting some of the poorest countries on the continent so they can get out of the spread.

But interest-free loans account for only a fraction of the debt that African countries owe to China, analysts say. The CARI report is under 5% of the total.

By the early 2000s, such arrangements “constituted a significant proportion of China’s debt,” the report said. “However, as other financing sources from China begin to grow… [interest-free loans] China has become a smaller and smaller proportion of all its loans to Africa. “

The abolition of African debt is also not new to China. According to CARI, China has eliminated at least 4 3.4 billion worth of African loans since 2000 and 2019 – becoming the default in mostly mature, interest-free foreign aid loans.

But the “majority” of loans to China Recently extended to Africa – including subsidized and commercial loans – has never been considered for cancellation, the report added.

An important ally

Ji’s statement may be more about politics, it is about pardoning a significant amount of debt. The President is Recent weeks have been a major foreign policy strategy to protect its country’s diplomatic relations in Africa The backlash in some Western democracies over the handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, China has seen Africa as an ally since the Cold War, and the two have become increasingly intertwined over the past decade – particularly through trade and foreign investment. The value of bilateral trade has increased more than twentyfold since 2000 to $ 209 billion 2019 , According to China official statistics.

China has had a tremendous impact on the continent, ready to embrace investment and infrastructure projects through Beijing’s Belt and Road Initiative. For example, from 2014 to 2018, China’s FDI in Africa increased by 44% to $ 46 billion. There is also an alliance with AfricaChina has had a tremendous impact on the continent, ready to embrace investment and infrastructure projects through Beijing’s Belt and Road Initiative. For example, from 2014 to 2018, China’s FDI in Africa increased by 44% to $ 46 billion. United Nations Conference on Trade and Development

The relationship between China and Africa is not completely smooth. In April, Africans in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou told CNN that landlords had been evicted from their homes and China’s warnings on imported coronavirus cases had sparked anti-foreign sentiment. Chinese officials said at the time that they had “zero tolerance for non-discriminatory words and actions” and that “China and African countries have always supported each other and fought jointly against the virus.”

Financial challenges

The decision to forgive the debt is a challenge for the Chinese economy, which fell for the first time in decades earlier this year.

However, it is important to strengthen the Belt and Road Initiative in the wake of the pandemic, he reiterated that China and Africa share a “long-standing friendship.”

“No matter how the international landscape develops, China will never move to maintain greater solidarity and cooperation with Africa,” Xi said. should.

– Jenny Marsh contributed to this report.