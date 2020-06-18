‘Christmas July’ is taking place on the Hallmark Channel

Hallmark will once again host their annual event offering their Christmas content during the warmer months.
“Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies and Mysteries brought Yuletide Poolside once again this July, with fan favorites Candace Cameron Bauer, Lacey Chabert, Holly Robinson Pete, Danica McKellar, Chad Michael Murray, Ryan Pavlovic and Ryan Pavlovic.”
The evening starts at 5 p.m. On June 29, the EST / PST network hosts “three heartwarming yuletide stories” every night.
Their “Double Feature Fridays” premieres July 3 with “Time For Me To Come Home For Christmas” and “Time For You To Come Home For Christmas” and “Christmas In Angels Falls” and “Angel Falls: A Novelty Holiday” on July 10.
On July 4, the network will be hosting daytime tributes to service men and women across the country, including military-themed holiday films such as “Operation Christmas,” “Holiday for Heroes” and “A Veteran’s Christmas.”
Hallmark Channel’s annual “Keepsake Christmas” continues the tradition of nonstop Christmas merriment with “Christmas at Dollywood” at 17 pm EST / PST at noon on July 10.
The show will hold a number of fan favorites until July 27, including “The Nine Lives of Christmas,” “A Christmas Duet,” “Changed for Christmas,” “Christmas in Evergreen: Tidings of Joy” and “Christmas in Rome.”
Hallmark Channel is one of the following sketching networks for its famous holiday.
Leave a Comment