‘Christmas July’ is taking place on the Hallmark Channel

Hallmark will once again host their annual event offering their Christmas content during the warmer months.

“Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies and Mysteries brought Yuletide Poolside once again this July, with fan favorites Candace Cameron Bauer, Lacey Chabert, Holly Robinson Pete, Danica McKellar, Chad Michael Murray, Ryan Pavlovic and Ryan Pavlovic.”

The evening starts at 5 p.m. On June 29, the EST / PST network hosts “three heartwarming yuletide stories” every night.

Their “Double Feature Fridays” premieres July 3 with “Time For Me To Come Home For Christmas” and “Time For You To Come Home For Christmas” and “Christmas In Angels Falls” and “Angel Falls: A Novelty Holiday” on July 10.