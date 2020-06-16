Cinquefrandi: Cov 1 is a ‘covid-free’ Italian town selling homes

(CNN) – The global pandemic has stopped many travel experiences, including the rush of hitting Italian homes for bargain prices, but now some places are out of sanctions, with the country’s one-dollar home Bonanza looking to make a comeback.

And the deals are better than ever.

Cinquefrondi, in the southern part of Calabria, calls itself a “Kovid-free village” after overcoming the ravages of the virus, and hopes that its status will sweeten the attractiveness of homes with a market of € 1 or a little more. Over a dollar.

As with other destinations that offer similar offers, the goal is to reverse the depressing trend that occurs when young folk are looking for work. In Cinquefrandi, Mayor Michelle Konia takes the task very seriously, which he named the code: “Operation Beauty.”

“Finding new owners for the many abandoned homes we have is a key part of Operation Beauty [mission] I’m starting to regain the depleted, lost parts of town, ”Konia tells CNN.

“I was raised in Germany, where my parents emigrated, and then I came back to save my land. Many people have fled the area for decades, leaving empty houses. We cannot compromise.”

Despite being surrounded by the natural beauty of the rugged Aspromonte National Park and overlooking the Ionian and Tyrrhenian coasts, Cinquefrandi’s urban landscape is dotted with ramshackle dwellings.

“We grow between refreshing hills and two warm seas, run along a natural river and the beaches are just 15 minutes away by car. But the whole district of my town has been abandoned. Empty houses are unstable and dangerous.”

The period of time

Like many Italian villages and towns, Cinquefrandi suffered from a population. Tullio Pronesty

Nationwide, Italy has begun opening borders for visitors after making significant strides in reducing the infection.

The home deal here works a little differently compared to other cheap offers in Italy.

While all other towns that sell homes for one euro will have to pay up to $ 5,000 (, 6 5,635), the buyer loses if the home fails to be renovated within three years, with Sincfrandi only requesting an annual € 250 policy insurance fee until the works are completed.

The new owners will only be fined € 20,000 in the event the renovation is not completed within three years. In other towns offering similar schemes, new buyers complete the work within one to two years before expiration.

“We are asking for some kind of certainty after the new buyer is involved in the project. The policy fee is very low and the cost of the restroom here is around € 10,000 to € 20,000, as the dwellings are cozy.” [and] Gold. “

Available one-euro houses are approximately 40-50 square meters wide, this size reduces the time of restoration. They are in the historical antiquity of the Cinquefrandi. Some even have a small balcony.

Sincfrandi is known as the “Zipper Town” because it lies between the Ionian and Tyrrhenian shores of Calabria at the toe of Italy’s boot. It has stunning views of the UNESCO-listed Aeolian Islands, easily accessible from a nearby port.

The town lies between the two seas at the toe of the Italian boot. Tullio Pronesty

Its unusual name in Italian means “five villages,” referring to the early settlements of Greek and Byzantine roots in a community in the Middle Ages. The remains of the old fortifications of the town can be seen along its archways.

Cinquefrandi has endured natural disasters and foreign invasions, but it has survived for centuries, being rescued from pirate intrusion by climbing the hillside over the seas.

Stunning traces of past civilizations are everywhere. Ancient Greek words are in the local dialect and in the names of places, streets and arches.

‘The Lost Greeks’

Its history dates back centuries. Giuseppe Tripod

Cinquefrondi was a strategic center during the Greek expansion in the 8th and 7th centuries BC and later colonized by other conquerors. Urban elders use old Spanish and French words when chatting.

The bucolic landscape of the olive plantations is lined with ruins of Greek forts, a strategic ancient Greek road built to link the two seas, the Roman villa, the ruined monasteries and pagan temples.

The locals proudly call themselves the “late Greeks.”

“This is a land of cultural pollution and cross-civilization,” says Konia. “A melting pot. We welcome people. My office is always open to anyone who knocks.”

The town has recently made some improvements to its infrastructure. Roads, piazzas, old fountains, public parks and even a church have been nicely restored and painted in rainbow colors.

A rebuilt district known as the “Future Hamlet” now hosts social and cultural events, but the “rights staircase” is symbolic, reminding visitors that locals often adopt the rule of law in the land of crime and banditry.

Wild Aspromonte National Park offers excellent trekking routes across dry rivers, fossil-dotted rock cliffs and cavities used to hide Italian expatriates.

The mayor of Cinquefrandi says the town has escaped the Kovid-19 cases. Tullio Pronesty

The houses currently on the market for one euro were once owned by farmers, shepherds, artisans and tanners. There are currently more than a dozen available, but there are more than 50 vacant homes that Konia plans to entrust to new owners.

“If we have a huge demand, I can take over all the other buildings that have been vacant for decades and the old owners are nowhere to be seen.”

Fully renovated houses are also available at lower prices.

Thorns are men

The colorful “rights staircase” implies that locals often adopt the rule of law in an area of ​​crime. Tullio Pronesty

Cinquefrondi is a sleepy, radar place unknown to most Italians. Its old abandoned districts are covered with some greenery.

The town is connected by layered streets and narrow areas of pastel-colored houses, arched paths and spiraling uneven stone stairways, where the collapsed old town walls are a bit.

Flowers, ferns, moss and small palms grow on its walls, green window frames, wooden doors and balconies of forgotten homes. On populated streets, rusted aristocratic portals are hung with sheets and clothes to dry in the sun.

The town is surrounded by bucolic countryside. Tullio Pronesty

Unusual folk tales and lovely festivals are among the plus points of Cinquefrandi.

The main event is the religious procession rally of the barefoot “Spinati” or “thorns” dedicated to St. Rocco, who wear large bell-shaped twigs on their heads to represent the crowns of thorns.

The Macabre funeral will be held at the end of the local scenic carnival to say goodbye to the festival.

At the annual festival, locals wear exotic-shaped twigs. Antonio Refolo

Entertainment assures, assuring Konia. Food festivals and festivals run throughout the summer. Every night there is a special event.

There is creative cooking of potatoes and sweet pepper dishes, artisan festivals and hunting festivals featuring handmade chairs and pots, where guests are served gourmet wild pork lunches.

It is an eating paradise.

One of Cinquefrondi’s top gourmet specialties is a special pasta called shrunkatura made with tons of paprika, red ‘duza salami, heavy lard with sopressata cold dry sausage and leftovers of wheat and flour.

Desserts include potatoes and sugary zeppel donuts and handmade twisted nakatol biscuits.

To find out more about the homes on offer, email: [email protected]