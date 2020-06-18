Comedy Central teamed up with Tracy Ellis Ross

Comedy Central animated series “Jodi” is voiced by MTV’s iconic “Daria” spin-off, Tracy Ellis Ross as the lead character and executive producing. From series creator and lead author Grace Edwards and MTV Studios, the series will be joined by Comedy Central’s main series “South Park”.

This is the first major step in the programming shift at Comedy Central, which focuses on increasing adult animated content and building the original animated slate around “South Park.” The main programming pivot is already in the planning phase when Comedy Central recently fired most of its senior programming team.

“Jodi” also marks the first MTV studio series for Comedy Central, as broads are now forming close ties with the same ViacomCBS Entertainment & Youth group overseen by Chris McCarthy.

The new series is based on Daria’s friend Jody Landon at the fictional Landell High. “Jodie” her character graduates from college and enters the complicated world.

What “Daria” has done to show just how candid the high school is for Gen X is that it “pairs” with the new generation to explore the trials and tribulations of the first job. The series makes satire of workplace culture, General Zed fights, the artifact of social media and more. With themes of empowerment, privilege exploration, and bad humor in terms of gender and ethnicity, the “pair” shines a light on the personal and professional issues that young black women face today.

“Daria” ran for five seasons from 1997 to 2002 and began as a spin-off of the “Beavis and Butthead” franchise. Through its ensemble cast, “Daria” addresses the main issues of the show – race, gender, class and identity – through the lens of its main character’s crooked knowledge, and has been recognized by cultural critics as a fanciful feminist. Generation of women.

Edwards previously worked as a writer / co-producer for the acclaimed HBO series “Insecure.” Additional credits include multiple seasons on “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” and Comedy Central’s “Inside Amy Schumer.”

Best known for her role as Rainbow Johnson in ABC’s acclaimed comedy series “Black-ish,” Ellis Ross won a Golden Globe and five NAACP Image Awards for her work on the show.