Cristiano Ronaldo scores as close to the Serie A title as Juventus edges

1 hour ago
by Niki J. Layton
Ronaldo His side took the lead after the striker switched from a penalty spot in front Paulo Dybala Juve doubled the lead before halftime.

The win clearly takes four points at the top of the table, with its nearest rival Lazio playing a lesser match. The two teams face off in Turin on July 20.

Juve’s success since the revival of mid-season Italian football has welcomed Pham’s return to a team that failed to score in the regular season.

Napoli beat Juventus on penalties after a goalless draw in the Coppa Italia final on Wednesday. Juve drew 0-0 against AC Milan in the second leg of the semifinals and qualified for the final on the same goal rule.

“We know Juventus will be angry,” Bologna coach Sinisa Mihajlovic said after the game. “It’s almost impossible for them to lose three games in a row.”

Ronaldo, who has scored 26 goals in 35 games for Juve in all competitions this season, has not netted in his previous four games.

He sent his penalty after VAR was found, with Matheus de Ligt whipping Stefano Densville into a corner.

Although the visitors struggled for goals lately, it was undeniable firepower and Dybala rested the game with a thunderous strike.

Juventus did not tie Dybala beyond the summer of 2022, and some of the top clubs in Europe were interested in signing the striker.

“Obviously I’m a player of this club and I’m happy to be here. People love me very much and people love me very much. I have a lot of admiration for the club and the people here. I have a good relationship with my president and certainly at some point they come to chat. – Or may not, I don’t know, ”Dybala said recently CNN Sport.

Juventus missed several chances to increase its numbers in the second half, sending the left-back Danilo to the stoppage time.

The defending champion will face Lexie in his next Serie A match on Friday, which resumes his bid for the ninth consecutive title.

Niki J. Layton is a journalist who writes on politics, environment and human rights in South Asia.

For 15 years, she has written for several publications and websites including TIME, Harper's, Al Jazeera, The Caravan, The Hindu, Scroll.in, Outlook, The Wire, The New York Times, Foreign Policy, The Economic Times, Tehelka, and news channel CNN-IBN. She is an India correspondent for The Straits Times, Singapore.

Some of the awards she has received are the Red Cross Award for reporting on conflict, Mumbai press award for environmental reporting, and ILO award for writing on labour. Niki has a Masters in political journalism from Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism, New York

