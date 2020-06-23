Cristiano Ronaldo scores as close to the Serie A title as Juventus edges

The win clearly takes four points at the top of the table, with its nearest rival Lazio playing a lesser match. The two teams face off in Turin on July 20.
Juve’s success since the revival of mid-season Italian football has welcomed Pham’s return to a team that failed to score in the regular season.
Napoli beat Juventus on penalties after a goalless draw in the Coppa Italia final on Wednesday. Juve drew 0-0 against AC Milan in the second leg of the semifinals and qualified for the final on the same goal rule.
“We know Juventus will be angry,” Bologna coach Sinisa Mihajlovic said after the game. “It’s almost impossible for them to lose three games in a row.”
Ronaldo, who has scored 26 goals in 35 games for Juve in all competitions this season, has not netted in his previous four games.
He sent his penalty after VAR was found, with Matheus de Ligt whipping Stefano Densville into a corner.
Although the visitors struggled for goals lately, it was undeniable firepower and Dybala rested the game with a thunderous strike.
Juventus did not tie Dybala beyond the summer of 2022, and some of the top clubs in Europe were interested in signing the striker.
Juventus missed several chances to increase its numbers in the second half, sending the left-back Danilo to the stoppage time.
The defending champion will face Lexie in his next Serie A match on Friday, which resumes his bid for the ninth consecutive title.
