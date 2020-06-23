Cristiano Ronaldo scores as close to the Serie A title as Juventus edges

Ronaldo His side took the lead after the striker switched from a penalty spot in front Paulo Dybala Juve doubled the lead before halftime.

The win clearly takes four points at the top of the table, with its nearest rival Lazio playing a lesser match. The two teams face off in Turin on July 20.

Juve’s success since the revival of mid-season Italian football has welcomed Pham’s return to a team that failed to score in the regular season.

Napoli beat Juventus on penalties after a goalless draw in the Coppa Italia final on Wednesday. Juve drew 0-0 against AC Milan in the second leg of the semifinals and qualified for the final on the same goal rule.