‘Dancing with the Stars’ paid better than UFC

Paige VanZant’s “Dancing with the Stars” experience has come and gone, but the 26-year-old fighter hasn’t forgotten her paycheck four years later.

Speaking to ESPN’s Ariel Helwani recently, VanZant says, she looks forward to testing free agency waters, and believes she deserves a much higher salary increase after competing in ABC’s ballroom dance competition.

“In my entire UFC career, I made more money than I ever danced with the stars. Every fight, every victory, every bonus, ”said VanZant.

VanZant’s current rate of fight is 46,000 per fight with Win 46,000. She finished second on “Dancing with the Stars” in 2016.

Ready to battle Amanda Ribas in Abu Dhabi on July 11, VanZant also told ESPN Outlet She “wants to prove how good she is”.

“I know how hard it is. So, no, the pressure is not high, and I really feel that if I win or lose, my value will not change. I still set myself up for success and I will forever be Paige VanZant, but that doesn’t mean I’m going to go out there and fight to the death, ”VanZant said.

“This fight is more important to me than any fight in my entire life. I’m ready to put it all out there, ”she continued.

In addition to adding a “W” to her column, Vanzant – whose personal record is 8-4 – after the “New Deal”.

“I think the general extension is not what I want, and I want to prove myself and my worth – and I want a new deal,” she explained. “And I’m really excited to take that opportunity and really test free agency because you can’t test it among the other sharks unless you know what your worth is.”

Wanzant was in training mode for the fight, along with her husband Austin Vanderford, who skipped her nude photoshoots on Instagram.