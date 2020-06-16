David Byrne’s American Utopian movie goes to HBO

HBO landed Version directed by Spike Lee Broadway Show “David Byrne’s American Utopia.”

The film will premiere on the premium cable network later this year, and comes after Deadline revealed the filmed version of the show in January.

The Broadway production, which began October 2019 and ran at the Hudson Theater until February 16, featured Talking Heads Cofounder by 11 musicians from around the world singing songs from Byrne’s 2018 album “American Utopia”, as well as his Talking Heads and Solo Periods.

With theaters closed due to the coronavirus, Stage Musical is set to return to Broadway’s Hudson Theater for a limited engagement from September.

The Broadway production features choreographer Annie-B Parson and Alex Timbers as production consultants, who previously collaborated with Byrne on the Imelda Marcos musical “Here Lies Love”; Lighting Design by Rob Sinclair and Sound Design by Pete Kepler; Carl Mansfield and Mauro Refosco are composers.

The feature-length film features a collaboration between choreographer Parson, photography director Ellen Kuras, production consultant Timbers and editor Adam Goff. Kuras has 11 camera operators, most of whom are photography directors, including Declan Quinn and Sam Levy.

Participant, River Road Entertainment and Warner Music Entertainment executive are producing and financing the project, with Participant in the lead. The film was produced by David Byrne’s TodoMundo and Lee’s Forty Acres and a Mule Filmworks production company and executive produced by Radical Media. Byrne and Lee serve as producers. Executive Production of Participants Jeff Scholl, David Linde and Diane Weierman; Along with Warner Music Group’s Len Blavatnik, David Bither, Charlie Cohen and Kurt Deutsch; Bill Pohlad and Krista Joffsin Workman of River Road; And Joan Kamen, Dave Sirulnik and Meredith Bennett of Radical Media. Kristin Kasky, Mike Isaacson and Patrick Catullo, who led the Broadway production, also serve as executive producers.

“David Byrne’s American Utopia is a uniquely transformative experience and a great example of how entertainment can bring us through these challenging times,” said Nina Rosenstein, HBO Programming Executive Vice President. “Spike’s amazing direction adds an intimacy to this powerful performance and we are very happy to share this wonderful performance with our audience.”

“Spike and I have crossed paths over the years. Obviously I’m a huge fan and now it’s finally a chance to work with us here,” Byrne said. The Broadway show was a wonderful challenge and an opportunity – it was a lot of fun to perform and it was great to be able to let the quotes speak for themselves.

“It is my honor and privilege to ask my Art Brother Mr. David Byrne to join me in his concert and invite me into his wonderful utopian world,” Spike Lee said. “And once in a lifetime, Dot Da’s is true, Ruth. Roll-Dick? So nuff. Peace and love. Stay safe. “