“Andre is a victim of unintentional assault and robbery,” a statement from Derby said.

“He was injured, which resulted in him being taken to a hospital where he was in stable condition.

“Merseyside police are investigating and the club is focusing its efforts on supporting Andre and his family.”

Merseyside police said in a statement that they are appealing for witnesses after a 27-year-old man was assaulted and his clock was stolen early Sunday morning, June 28.

In the incident, a man was stabbed to the buttocks and head. He was rushed to the hospital for treatment of injuries he believed was not life-threatening.

“The investigation is still in the early stages, but we are determined to find the individuals responsible for this attack and the robbery and I would like anyone who knows anything to come forward,” Detective Sergeant Richie Schillito said.

Derby played 2-1 against Reading on Saturday.

He signed for the club from Liverpool after a series of debts and has appeared in 20 appearances so far this season.

Derby fans started a Fundraising campaign For a flag to show their support for wisdom in home games, it has so far raised 4,230 (, 200 5,200).

Derby has an outside chance to make the playoffs, as the club is seeking promotion to the English Premier League.