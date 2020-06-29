Dr. Fauci warns that coronavirus vaccine may not lead to herd immunity

Dr Anthony Fauci said he would “settle” for the 70 to 75 percent effective coronavirus vaccine – but warned that many people refuse to be vaccinated and that the herd is not immune to infection, according to a report.

“The best we’ve ever done is Meijles, which is 97 to 98 percent effective,” The top US infectious disease expert told CNN. “It would be fantastic if we get there. I don’t think we do. I’ll settle down [a] 70, 75 percent effective vaccine. “

Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, says that the country has enough immunity to spread, with incomplete care and that most people skip the vaccine.

According to a recent CNN poll, one-third of Americans said they would not try to get vaccinated – even though it was widely available and cheap.

Herd immunity is achieved when a sufficient percentage of the population receives immunity from infectious disease through early illness or vaccination.

Over the next three months, three vaccines are expected to be studied in major clinical trials – but “some people in this country have a general anti-science, anti-authoritarian, anti-vaccine concept – a relatively large percentage of people, relatively speaking,” Fauci said.

Given the effectiveness of anti-vaccineers, he said, “we have a lot of work to do to educate people about the truth about vaccines.”

“It’s not easy,” said Fouci, a member of the White House Task Force on the pandemic.

“Anyone [who] Facing reality is not easy. It will be very difficult. “

He said the government has a vaccine education program to spread the message.

“We have a program right now that is widespread in the community,” he said.

“They may not want to tell a government person in a suit like me, I’ll tell them. They really need to look at the people involved in the community – the sports celebrities, the community heroes, the people they see. “

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which operates multiple federal health education programs, referred CNN to the US Department of Health and Human Services, which spearheads the White House effort on vaccine development.

HHS spokesman Michael Caputo did not confirm the existence of the vaccine education campaign, saying in an email: “I hate exposing CNN [a] A wildly wrong story. “

Asked what grade the US would be given to manage the pandemic, Fauci said, “Some states are going to be A +. Some are going to be A’s and some are going to be somewhere in C, ”he said, singling out New York for doing” really well. “