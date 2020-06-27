During the pandemic, China opened an embassy on a small, remote Pacific island. Here’s why

Opening a Chinese embassy on Kiribati with 33 atolls and reef islands in the Central Pacific may seem strange – especially during the pandemic. Three other countries have embassies in the island state: Australia, New Zealand and Cuba.

Yet Kiribati is the site of increasing geopolitical competition.

Last September, it shifted its diplomatic identity from Taipei to Beijing. Chinese self-government treats the island of Taiwan as a breakaway province and has hunted down seven of its diplomatic allies since 2016.

Earlier this week, Tanti Mamou – the pro-Beijing president of Kiribati, who oversaw the country’s diplomatic exchange – won the polls closely scrutinized by defeating an opposition rival sympathetic to Taiwan after campaigning for closer ties with China.

Kiribati is the latest example of this Beijing’s growing influence in the Pacific , Which consists of islands with resources that control important waterways between Asia and America.

The picturesque islands have long been allied with the US, which has a large military presence and allies such as Australia, the region Largest donor and security partner . In recent years, Beijing’s diplomatic and economic expansion has led many to forge closer ties with China – creating the wrong line for geopolitical tensions.

Now, with Canberra and Beijing contributing to the region, the possibility of a travel bubble between the Pacific Islands and Australia has given the competition a new dimension.

Reaching deeper

In 2006, then-Premier Wen Jiabao became the most senior Chinese official to visit the Pacific Islands. He Pledge The 3 billion yuan (4 424 million) concessionary loans for investments in resource development, agriculture, fisheries and other key industries indicate Beijing’s interest in the region.

Today, Beijing is its second-largest donor – after Australia, according to Information Compiled by Lowe Institute, Australian Think Tank.

For the Pacific Islands, GDP is around $ 33.77 billion – less than 1% of China’s total GDP – and China’s key partner during the pandemic.

Chinese health experts have advised on how to fight the coronavirus Video conferences They shared diplomatic relations with Beijing with their counterparts in 10 Pacific island nations.

In March, China announced Donation 9 1.9 million cash and medical supplies to countries to help combat Kovid-19. It also dispatched medical supplies, protective gear and test kits, according to Chinese embassies in the region.

Chinese medical teams are on the ground, including in other countries Samoa , Helps develop guidelines for local health authorities on how to control coronavirus. In Fiji, specialized military vehicles are provided.

According to the World Health Organization, Pacific reported 312 cases, 7 deaths Most of these are in the US territory of Guam.

The islands have so far been known for their foresight and early lockdown actions of the coronavirus. Experts warn that local communities will face devastating consequences if the virus is damaged, due to inadequate health care and lack of testing capability.

“China’s engagement in the Pacific today is driven by opportunism. They are trying to get as much influence as they can,” said Jonathan Pryk, director of the Pacific Islander Program at the Lowe Institute.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry denies this, Speaking China’s aid to the Pacific island nations is “real” and has “no political affiliation.”

But strong relationships can be helpful when needed.

In May, when China faced global backlash over the initial handling of the coronavirus outbreak, it turned to the Pacific for support. A few days before the World Health Assembly meeting in May, 10 Pacific Islander ministers joined a video conference China convened in Kovid-19.

The meeting concluded with a bright confirmation of the China coronavirus response.

Deng Zhang, of the Australian National University in Canberra, said: “The Chinese government needs it.

In the Joint press release Following the incident, the Pacific Islander countries hailed China as “open, transparent and responsible for adopting timely and transparent response and sharing its regulatory experience.”

While the Trump administration has repeatedly blamed China for this pandemic, Canberra provoked Beijing by calling for an independent inquiry into the origins of the virus.

Australia steps in

Chinese coronavirus help the Pacific, however PALES Compared to the financial assistance Australia provides. Last month, Canberra Said The country is spending $ 100 million ($ 69 million) to provide “quick financial aid” to 10 countries in the region, with money diverted from existing aid programs.

Australia is also recent Announced It broadcasts popular indigenous television shows in seven Pacific Island countries such as “Neighbors” and “Master Chef” – widely viewed as a soft force to counter China’s growing influence.

“The Australian Government has explicitly agreed that there is no room for vacuum creation. (It may be) Hard Power, Soft Power, Aid Front or Medical Front,” said Pryk.

“They can’t go away from any void for fear that China will fill it.”

Prior to the epidemic, it was on Australia’s radar. After coming to power in 2018, Prime Minister Scott Morrison launched his “Pacific Step Up” initiative, which includes increased foreign aid and an establishment 1.5 billion infrastructure fund For the area.

Travel bubble

One way to influence the geopolitical rivalry in the pandemic is to choose travel restrictions between countries.

As Australia and New Zealand take control of the coronavirus, their politicians are talking about opening borders with each other, creating a travel corridor or “travel bubble” between the two countries.

Although Australia is now facing a growing number of cases in the state of Victoria, the two countries have successfully smoothed their coronavirus curves by the end of April.

So far, there is no publicly reported plan for a similar travel bubble between the Pacific Islands and China. At the moment, China appears to be focusing on its neighboring borders – its southern province is in talks with Hong Kong and Macau for the Guangdong travel bubble.

Coronavirus lockdowns put a huge strain on the tourism-based economies of the Pacific, and Australia and New Zealand are major sources of tourism. In 2018, the two countries contributed more than 1 million foreign arrivals to the Pacific region, accounting for 51% of the tourist arrivals Report From the South Pacific Tourism Agency. In comparison, in 2018, 124,939 Chinese tourists visited the Pacific Islands, a decrease of 10.9% compared to the previous year.

Some Australian politicians are eager to see the trans-Pacific bubble.

Dave Sharma, MP for the ruling Liberal Party, wrote in The Australian newspaper last month that the addition would help Canberra’s Pacific neighbors and “they continue to see Australia as their partner in the first place.”

“Strategic competition in the Pacific is alive and well and China and other countries want to play a greater role. Our impact and footprint in our immediate vicinity is important,” he wrote.

While geopolitics are not the primary motivators for the travel bubble – instead, the desire to re-track economies is a major driver, Pryk says – lifting travel restrictions between Australia and the Pacific islands will reap some geopolitical benefits for Canberra and Wellington.

“In a way, Australia and New Zealand become gatekeepers to enter the Pacific, while the pandemic continues around the world, so it will give Australia and New Zealand more geopolitical advantage,” he said.