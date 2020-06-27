During the pandemic, China opened an embassy on a small, remote Pacific island. Here’s why

Opening a Chinese embassy on Kiribati with 33 atolls and reef islands in the Central Pacific may seem strange – especially during the pandemic. Three other countries have embassies in the island state: Australia, New Zealand and Cuba.
Yet Kiribati is the site of increasing geopolitical competition.
Last September, it shifted its diplomatic identity from Taipei to Beijing. Chinese self-government treats the island of Taiwan as a breakaway province and has hunted down seven of its diplomatic allies since 2016.
Earlier this week, Tanti Mamou – the pro-Beijing president of Kiribati, who oversaw the country’s diplomatic exchange – won the polls closely scrutinized by defeating an opposition rival sympathetic to Taiwan after campaigning for closer ties with China.
Now, with Canberra and Beijing contributing to the region, the possibility of a travel bubble between the Pacific Islands and Australia has given the competition a new dimension.
Reaching deeper
For the Pacific Islands, GDP is around $ 33.77 billion – less than 1% of China’s total GDP – and China’s key partner during the pandemic.
The islands have so far been known for their foresight and early lockdown actions of the coronavirus. Experts warn that local communities will face devastating consequences if the virus is damaged, due to inadequate health care and lack of testing capability.
“China’s engagement in the Pacific today is driven by opportunism. They are trying to get as much influence as they can,” said Jonathan Pryk, director of the Pacific Islander Program at the Lowe Institute.
But strong relationships can be helpful when needed.
In May, when China faced global backlash over the initial handling of the coronavirus outbreak, it turned to the Pacific for support. A few days before the World Health Assembly meeting in May, 10 Pacific Islander ministers joined a video conference China convened in Kovid-19.
The meeting concluded with a bright confirmation of the China coronavirus response.
Deng Zhang, of the Australian National University in Canberra, said: “The Chinese government needs it.
While the Trump administration has repeatedly blamed China for this pandemic, Canberra provoked Beijing by calling for an independent inquiry into the origins of the virus.
Australia steps in
“The Australian Government has explicitly agreed that there is no room for vacuum creation. (It may be) Hard Power, Soft Power, Aid Front or Medical Front,” said Pryk.
“They can’t go away from any void for fear that China will fill it.”
Travel bubble
One way to influence the geopolitical rivalry in the pandemic is to choose travel restrictions between countries.
As Australia and New Zealand take control of the coronavirus, their politicians are talking about opening borders with each other, creating a travel corridor or “travel bubble” between the two countries.
Although Australia is now facing a growing number of cases in the state of Victoria, the two countries have successfully smoothed their coronavirus curves by the end of April.
So far, there is no publicly reported plan for a similar travel bubble between the Pacific Islands and China. At the moment, China appears to be focusing on its neighboring borders – its southern province is in talks with Hong Kong and Macau for the Guangdong travel bubble.
Some Australian politicians are eager to see the trans-Pacific bubble.
Dave Sharma, MP for the ruling Liberal Party, wrote in The Australian newspaper last month that the addition would help Canberra’s Pacific neighbors and “they continue to see Australia as their partner in the first place.”
“Strategic competition in the Pacific is alive and well and China and other countries want to play a greater role. Our impact and footprint in our immediate vicinity is important,” he wrote.
While geopolitics are not the primary motivators for the travel bubble – instead, the desire to re-track economies is a major driver, Pryk says – lifting travel restrictions between Australia and the Pacific islands will reap some geopolitical benefits for Canberra and Wellington.
“In a way, Australia and New Zealand become gatekeepers to enter the Pacific, while the pandemic continues around the world, so it will give Australia and New Zealand more geopolitical advantage,” he said.
Leave a Comment