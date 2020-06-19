During the USS Roosevelt major retreat, the Navy chose to fire an aircraft carrier that warned of coronavirus outbreaks.

“I will not reappoint Captain Brett Crozier as Commanding Officer of the USS Theodore Roosevelt and he will not be eligible for future command. Captain Crozier will be reinstated,” Naval Operations Chief Admin Michael Gilde told reporters during the Pentagon briefing. , This decision was made immediately after the news.

“I believe that Captain Crozier should be reinstated. After his relief in April, after the preliminary investigation, the more detailed and in-depth investigation we conducted in the following weeks has a much deeper scope,” said Secretary Kenneth Braithwaite, speaking with the Navy.

Crozier and Strike Group commander in the investigation, Rear Adm. Stuart Baker said, “not enough has been done to meet their primary responsibility … and they have not effectively carried out our guidelines for cases of virus outbreaks,” according to Gilday.

“Both Admiral Baker and Captain Crozier fell far short of what we ordered. If I knew what I knew today, I would not recommend Captain Crozier be reinstated. If Captain Crozier is still in command, I will give him relief,” he said.