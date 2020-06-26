Eddiem apologizes for Diddy’s rebellion for ‘unnecessary distractions’

The 47-year-old rapper – whose real name is Marshall Mathers – has expanded into an olive branch after his poem aroused the wrath of the Black-owned network over an unreleased version of Conway’s The Machine track “Bang”.
“Yeah, shout out to Puffy combs, but f ** k rebellion,” the Detroit native raps. “You’re like a remote. Now I understand why our button is broken.”
Revolt initially denounced the leaked bars on Instagram, which read “F ** k you too Eminem”.
The company explained in a lengthy statement why Eminem’s insult is problematic.
“Revolt is a block media company, owned by the founder of the block, with the majority Black team – it’s authentic and real.”
The company highlighted that it continues to raise awareness on issues of social justice and equality: “Eminem is an unnecessary distraction trying to come for us. It is inappropriate.”
“We need support to be a platform and a voice for this movement,” it said.
Taking to Twitter on Thursday, the leaked lyrics acknowledged that it was an “unnecessary distraction” from the Black Lives Matter movement. The singer said he never intended to hear the leaked poem.
“I warmed up at the moment and decided to take a good look at it and pull it off,” he explained. “The stuff I never intended to release continues to leak from the massive WeTransfer hack.”
He said he had “no problems with the coup” and welcomed the opportunity to work with the company on “some positive things.”
CNN has reached out to Rebellion for further comment.
