EU travel ban: Borders will be reopened – but probably not for Americans

Diplomats, who are not authorized to discuss the matter before the EU’s 27 member states have signed an agreement with CNN, have been given EU governments until Tuesday lunchtime to agree on a list of 15 countries that have access.

China, where the virus originated, is on the proposed list of 15 countries. However, China offers access only on the basis of EU mutual arrangements. The other 14 countries are: Algeria, Australia, Canada, Georgia, Japan, Montenegro, Morocco, New Zealand, Rwanda, Serbia, South Korea, Thailand, Tunisia and Uruguay.

The list is included in a set of recommendations from the EU Council to Member States, which sets out the criteria that countries must meet before meeting their nationals and allowing them to meet those criteria. Countries allowed for admission should have coronavirus infection rates equal or better than the EU.