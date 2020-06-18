Europe is building defenses against China’s acquisition of key industries

In a proposal unveiled Wednesday, The European Commission It argued that new powers were needed to prevent unfair competition in its huge consolidated market and to protect the alliance’s “strategic autonomy.”

“We need the right tools to ensure that foreign subsidies do not distort our market, as with national subsidies,” said Margrethe Westeger, commission officer in charge of competition and digital policy. Said in a statement.

The EU Executive Branch is seeking the authority to monitor companies using subsidies from foreign governments to reduce competition in the alliance. It also reviews foreign rivals taking over EU companies.

If a foreign buyer is found to be unfairly benefiting from subsidies, it may be forced to repay the money or sell the assets to satisfy European authorities. In some cases, the European Union may completely prevent the purchase.