Europe is building defenses against China’s acquisition of key industries

The EU Executive Branch is seeking the authority to monitor companies using subsidies from foreign governments to reduce competition in the alliance. It also reviews foreign rivals taking over EU companies.
If a foreign buyer is found to be unfairly benefiting from subsidies, it may be forced to repay the money or sell the assets to satisfy European authorities. In some cases, the European Union may completely prevent the purchase.
The Commission plans to prevent public companies from giving public contracts and then auction public procurement contracts at lower than market rates.
“The EU is one of the most open economies in the world, attracting high levels of investment from our trading partners.
The new regulations will apply to all foreign companies, including US companies, who are bargain hunting during the financial crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic. But observers say China is the main target of the proposal.
Chinese state-owned companies are under intense scrutiny in Europe following Beijing’s efforts to deepen its impact on the continent through infrastructure projects such as the Heavy Belt and Road Initiative.
This pandemic has led to new concerns about protecting the European health care, medical supplies and cement sectors from foreign takeovers, to ensure the potential for future outbreaks of coronavirus or other diseases. Shrinking stock prices also harms companies in other sectors.
The Commission’s proposal, which aims to introduce new legislation in 2021, will go into public consultation until September 23.
