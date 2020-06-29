Eurovision winners are usually about love and study shows

But a pair of scientists tried to do the impossible and assign logic to Eurovision, Shiny, Camp Kitsch-Fest It serves as a continent-wide siege every May.

They conclude that there are some surefire ways for countries to improve their reputation prospects. Most important? Sing about love, obviously.

Love has been the dominant theme in 69% of Eurovision entries over the past decade, but it has been shown in even greater proportions (83%) in the first three entries, by musicians Joe Bennett of the Berkeley College of Music in the US and Simon Group of music publisher Digital Music Art UK.

Their study highlighted several trends in successful Eurovision entries between 2010 and 2019 – the brains behind the United Kingdom efforts should probably start paying attention.