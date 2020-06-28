FA Cup: Manchester City, Chelsea, Manchester United, Arsenal advance to semifinals

Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal – the last four winners of football’s oldest cup competition – reached the final round with far-reaching victories in England this weekend.

On Sunday, Arsenal needed a goal from on-loan midfielder Dani Ceballos during a second-half injury to advance to Sheffield. After the Blades equalized through David McGoldrick in the 87th minute.

Sheffield United – an impressive eighth in the Premier League since being promoted from the second tier – have not allowed two goals for the offside. Both times they seemed to be the right decisions.

Relieved Arteeta

Arsenal sit under Sheffield United in the top flight but have won a second straight game. It has topped 13 FA Cup titles, one more than Manchester United.

“I’m really pleased with the result. It’s a tough place to come and win,” Arteta told reporters. “After agreeing so late, it was not easy to show the reaction and it was great fun and we returned to Wembley.

“This is a great opportunity to win the title in Europe. We still have to improve in a lot of ways, but every win gives you some credit and encouragement. Hopefully we’re getting some um now.”

Chelsea are currently fourth in the Final Champions League, a point behind Leicester. But Leicester are struggling now and have not won since the return of English football.

And top scorer Jamie Vardy has yet to find the back of the net since the reintroduction.

Chelsea benefited from improved chances, with Leicester keeper Caspar Schmeichel scoring a fine save to deny US international Christian Pulisic the first half.

It was not the Blues’ best game, but Chelsea improved after the break and in the 63rd minute Ross Barkley met Willian Cross for his third goal of the season.

Willie Caballero ran into a cross in Chelsea’s goal in the dead of the minute, but defender Cesar Azpilicueta bailed him out by blocking Cogler Soyunk’s header.

Schmeichel condemned Barkley for extending Leicester to limit the damage.

Lampard’s honest assessment

“This is a slow performance from us,” Chelsea manager Frank Lampard admitted on his club’s website.

“In the second half, there are glimpses of it (our good game) and I’m excited that we came through a tie. If we resort to other games like we did today, there is no chance. We are lucky today.”

Manchester City need no luck in Newcastle on the final kickoff. As in their league clash in November, City dominated, especially in the first half. That ended 2-2.

Newcastle were unable to tie the city on Sunday, which means the 50-year Magpies Trophy drought continues. City, which is in contention for the Champions League, is on course for a cup treble after winning the League Cup this season and taking a first-leg advantage over Real Madrid in the 16th round.

“Now in the Premier League, we are struggling to concentrate,” Guardiola told the BBC to officially give Liverpool the title after losing to Chelsea last week. “But now, with the FA Cup and the Champions League, being at Wembley again, we are the winners of last season.

“We’re in the semifinals again, so it’s great and prepare for the course at the end of the season for Real Madrid.”

De Bruyne’s birthday is goal

Birthday boy Kevin De Bruyne opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 37th minute when Fabian Shar pushed into the box for Sergio Aguero, who injured Gabriel Jesus.

Newcastle had to open and level up instead of sitting back in the second half. But Dwight Gale – who entered the alternate – shot from close to the bar. It was one of the misses of the season.

The home team paid off almost immediately after Raheem Sterling’s effort from outside the box defeated Carl Darlow in the 68th minute.