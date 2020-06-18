Football may not happen this year, Fauci warned

The NCAA, which began allowing volunteer athletics activities at all Division I sports this month, approved Wednesday a plan for summer athletic activities and preseason practice for the upcoming 2020 college football season, scheduled for Aug. 29.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told CNN’s chief medical correspondent, Dr. Sanjay Gupta, “If players are not necessarily in a bubble – insulated from the community, they will be tested every day – this is a soccer ball this fall. If it is, it’s certainly possible and complicated with the flu season, this year’s football may not happen. “

The NFL’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Allen Sills, said in a statement, “Dr. Fauci, together with the NFL Players Association, our joint medical advisors, have identified significant health and safety issues to reduce health risks. Players, coaches and other necessary personnel.”