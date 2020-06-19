Ford’s electric Mustang offers hands-free driving technology next year

In these technology-driven SUVs, drivers are able to pull their hands off the steering wheel and pull their feet off the brake and gas pedals, while the vehicle essentially runs on the main roads.

The Mac-E will go on sale later this year and will be offered as a hardware option for hands-free driving. Ford said the functionality-enabled software, called Active Drive Assist, will be sold separately by the fall of 2021. Drivers can install it at home via a download or a Ford dealership.

Drivers have a tendency to “over-trust” these types of driver assistant technologies and stop paying attention seven minutes after using a similar system, said Darren Palmer, director of Ford Electric Vehicles. This makes driver monitoring technology important.

He said no data is stored from the driver monitoring camera. It can only be used for moment-to-moment monitoring of driver gaze direction.

Ford’s Active Drive Assistant differs from Tesla’s Autopilot technology because it was not designed to let autopilot drivers go from the steering wheel for too long. The Tesla system does not even have a driver monitoring camera. Instead, the autopilot relies on at least a little tug sensing from the driver’s hand on the steering wheel to indicate that the driver is involved. If the Tesla system does not hold its hand on the steering wheel for a while, the autopilot will stop working.

In 2018, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration took legal action against the company for sale Steering wheel weights designed to cheat Tesla autopilot sensors Thinking that the driver’s hand was on the wheel.

Many other automakers, including Mercedes-Benz, Audi, BMW and Nissan, usually offer similar systems to the Tesla Autopilot, which does not encourage drivers to remove their hands from the steering wheel.

Ford said that Ford’s Active Drive Assist system will not implement highway lane changes. This is something that Tesla and a few other systems can do, and GM has announced that they can do super cruise systems in the future.

The company says the Active Drive Assist system operates over 100,000 miles of segregated roads in the United States and Canada. The system can be upgraded for use in more miles of the highway over time.

The system incorporates various driver assistance technologies, such as adaptive cruise control, that automatically follows traffic at a specified distance and automatic lane keeping, Ford said.

The driver is alerted when the system enters the working highway. The status of various driver assistance systems, including Active Driver Assist, is indicated on a narrow computer screen directly in front of a driver that acts as a gauge cluster. Engineers have carefully researched how to clearly state the state of the systems, Ford officials said.

Once the system is engaged, drivers can quickly regain control by using the steering wheel, said Chris Billman, Ford’s Director of Drive Assistant Technologies Customer Experience.

“We want you to be able to seize it without feeling like you’re wrestling control out of a car,” he said.

Some other systems, such as Tesla’s Autopilot, require a tug on the steering wheel to regain control of the driver.

Ford does not provide pricing information for hardware or software. Officials said the company plans to make the technology available in other Ford models later.