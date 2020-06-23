Former Wirecard CEO Marcus Braun has been arrested in Germany

$ 1.9 billion on Monday ($ 2.1 billion)The cash included in the financial statements – or about one-fourth of its assets – is probably never in the first place. The company divested its preliminary results for 2019, the first quarter of 2020 and its profit forecast for 2020.

The scandal broke out last week when Wirecard said it was unable to find funds in its auditor’s, EY, trust accounts and refused to sign the company’s financial results.

Founded in 1999, Wirecard was once considered one of the most promising technology companies in Europe. It processes payments to customers and businesses and sells data analytics services. The company has about 6,000 employees in 26 countries around the world.

Austrian Braun, who also served as Wirecard’s chief technology officer, has led the company since 2002. Data from Refinitive, the largest shareholder of the former KPMG consultant, hold just over 7% of the holdings.

Commerzbank CRZBF Wirecard quickly rose with Bran at the helm. The company reported revenues of more than $ 2 billion ($ 2.2 billion) in 2018, or more than four times this figure since 2013. Shares hit all-time high of all 190 ($ 213) in September 2018, replaced by wirecard the same monthIn the list of Germany’s Top 30 Companies. At the time, its value was more than 24 billion (26.9 billion).

The company is now facing an existential crisis. The search for missing money over the weekend in the Philippines ended where the Central Bank denied that the cash had not entered the country’s economy. Shares of the company declined on Monday, wiping out 85% of its share price in three trading sessions. The market value of Wirecard ended at 7 1.7 billion (9 1.9 billion).

Wirecard lenders are scrambling to keep it at bay, which is complicated by the arrest of its former CEO. Investment bank Haulihan Loki has been hired to bring about a new financing strategy, the company said late on Friday.

The company has been in turmoil for 18 months with allegations of fraud, attacks on short sellers and questions about its accounting practices.

The success story began in January 2019 when the Financial Times reported wirecard duplication and backed-up contracts in a string of suspicious transactions in Singapore. The company denied the whistleblower-assisted report, but its shares declined. In February 2019, officials in Singapore said they would investigate.

The FT published a report and company documents late last year indicating increased profits and sales at wirecardposts in Dubai and Ireland. Wirecard again denied the allegations. But the KPMG investigation published in April showed that the company did not provide enough information to fully explain the issues raised by the FT.

Braun reported to prosecutors Monday evening after a warrant was issued for his arrest. According to prosecutors, a judge will decide later Tuesday whether he should remain in custody. The former CEO explained his decision to quit last week in a letter to employees and shareholders.

“The confidence of the capital market in the company that I have been operating for 18 years has shaken up … I respect the fact that the CEO is responsible for all business transactions,” Braun said.

– Mark Thompson contributed to reporting.