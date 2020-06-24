Former Wirecard CEO Marcus Braun has been released on bail following his arrest in connection with a payment company’s $ 2.1 billion accounting scandal.

The 50-year-old Braun posted his 5 million euro ($ 5.6 million) bail on Tuesday, a day after he resorted to German prosecutors, accusing him of misappropriating income to make wirecard more attractive to investors, according to multiple news articles.

Munich prosecutors lifted an arrest warrant for Brann, who resigned to wirecard last week, though they continue to investigate him, Reuters reported. Authorities say he used bogus proceeds from the transaction to increase the size and assets of wirecard sales.

Braun was arrested the day after the wirecard accepted 1. 1.9 billion missing from his accounts. Following Thursday’s disclosure of the payment processor, the auditor declined to sign the missing cash on his 2019 accounts, which were degraded.

German prosecutors are also considering Wirecard’s former management board – including former chief operating officer John Marsalek, who was sacked on Monday. The Financial Times reported. Marsalek is said to be in the Philippines and looking for records to clear the case, according to Germany Sudduish Jaitung Newspaper.

Massive accounting scandal Wirecard’s stock price fell more than 80 percent in just five trading days. Shares of the company traded below యూరో 15 on Wednesday morning, down from 19 191 in 2018.