In this judgment, Phelan paid hundreds of thousands of euros from public payroll for his wife and children, as well as Joulad, for little or no work.

Filan was sentenced to five years in prison, three of them suspended, as well as a fine of 375,000 euros (3 423,000) and a ten-year ban on contesting elections.

His wife Penelope was sentenced to three years’ imprisonment and a fine of 75 375,000.

Filons and their co-defendant were ordered to repay the French National Assembly one million euros (13 1.13 million).