From the Qing Empire to the People’s Republic, China’s concerns about separatism run deep

“We will never allow anyone, any organization, or political party to break through any part of our territory at any time or in any form,” he said, standing beneath the massive image of the sun.

This is “our solemn commitment to history and people,” Ji said in his 2016 speech, adding that China will not tear up again.

Xi’s concerns over secessionism can be seen in Beijing’s strict policies in Xinjiang, Tibet and Hong Kong, as well as the growing aggressive attitude towards Taiwan’s borough, which Ji promised to integrate with the mainland – if forced, if necessary.

However, such policies can often be counterproductive. In Hong Kong, in particular, resentment towards Beijing has increased in recent years. In the last 12 months, anti-government unrest has led to massive policing, Hong Kong is the only hope for independence “They were heard over and over in some parts of the protest movement.

Such a debate is a major justification for the Chinese leaders’ need to eliminate antagonism and separatism New National Security Act . Justification of independence – perhaps even a debate on the subject – may soon become illegal.

Carrie Lam, the city’s chief executive, said the legislation would “ensure the long-term well-being and stability of Hong Kong.”

States and separatists

The 16th President of the United States is Abraham Lincoln Once argued “No government has a provision for its own repeal in its organic law” and the separatist Confederate States of America Ear Include in its constitution a provision that allows the separation of any member.

Separatism is a universal norm for many people around the world, regardless of their desires for their own country or the importance of “self-determination” as a principle of international law.

Of course, the United Nations Resolution Establishing the principle adopted in the 1960s among the wave of decolonization, “Any attempt to target the partial or total disruption of national unity and territorial integrity of a nation is contrary to the interests and principles of the United Charter.”

While Beijing and Moscow often accuse Washington of supporting separatists in their own spheres, US policy is often equally favorable. When Croatia held an independence referendum in 1991, the US State Department Announcing its commitment To “Spatial Integration of Yugoslavia in Current Borders”. That year, President George H.W. Bush Ukrainians have been warned Trying to break away from the Soviet Union to avoid “suicidal nationalism,” he said, “freedom is not equal to freedom.”

In 1996, Bush’s successor, Bill Clinton, Said Russia’s brutal war in Chechnya “is based on the proposition that Abraham Lincoln gave his life. No state has the right to withdraw from our union.” And in 2014, Barack Obama personally In the lobby Scotland is in favor of voting to be part of the United Kingdom.

“Since the end of the Cold War, there has been a global standard for implementing cartographical stasis, which freezes the map as it was in the late 20th century,” says Keating. “This standard is prevalent despite racial and religious differences in countries on the map.”

Nowhere is this criterion stronger or stronger than in China.

State-level writing China Daily This month, Beijing’s ambassador to the UK, Liu Xiang, responded to London’s concerns over the growing Chinese aggression against Taiwan, saying the island was “an inseparable part of Chinese territory since ancient times”.

Although the People’s Republic of China has declared sovereignty since the founding of Taiwan in 1949, the historical basis for Liu’s claim can be challenged. Putting aside the fact that an island is an inseparable part of any country, we have long enjoyed what we now call Taiwan Outside Chinese control , Under the rule of indigenous leaders and foreign colonists, including the Dutch and the Japanese.

In other parts of China, including Tibet and Xinjiang, the government is called inseparable. Although these territories are often under the control or influence of China, it is completely removed from the modern notions of nationalism as part of a wider imperialist system.

The border that China today considers invincible – the Himalayas, around the South China Sea and various “inseparable” territories on its periphery – has not been set Until the end of the 18th century

This was not due to some unique features of the Chinese kingdom, but by the same aggressive expansion that led to the rise of the British, Russian and Ottoman empires. Yet unlike these systems, Writes historian Joseph Esherick , “Only the Chinese kept its territory intact as the Qing Empire was renamed the People’s Republic in 1911 and the People’s Republic in 1949.”

“Modern China’s borders do not conform to the historical boundaries of ethnic Chinese (or Han) people’s shared culture, or the borders of the modern Chinese state,” writes Esherick “How the Qing Becomes China.”

“Half of the current Chinese territory was conquered during the Qing Dynasty, in which the ruling class was not Han Chinese, but intruders from beyond the Great Wall. Most of this expansion took place only in the 18th century.”

Sam Crane, president of Asian Studies at Williams College, said many of the states and territories that pay tribute to the Qing Empire and fall under its purview are not considered part of China or China’s civilization.

“Imperial political control does not constitute a single, common, modern national identity,” he said. “After we arrived in 1949, the claim that Tibetan and the Uyghurs were part of the ‘Chinese country’ was established on a much higher level than under Qing, and the attendant political stakes were too high to demand greater autonomy.”

Anti-separatism

The modern idea of ​​a nation state – a people united by common culture, language or ethnicity – has traditionally been pinned down to a number of treaties in the mid-17th century when the Holy Roman Empire recognized two non-monarchical independence. States, Switzerland and the Netherlands

According to Keating, nation states have become “the most important units of international politics” than the central rulers or empires that grew nationally across the continent.

It did not take hold immediately and the breakdown of the great empires of Europe did not take place until the 20th century. Even in Asia, the concept of empire began to shift in the same direction until the Qing was challenged by the new nation-states, notably Britain, France and Japan.

Since the fall of Qing, China has completely reinvented itself as a modern nation-state, pushing the essential idea of ​​Chineseness – a language and education system that encourages everyone within its borders. China.

Since the transition from socialism to the market-based economy in the 1980s, nationalism has become an increasingly important source of legitimacy for Chinese leaders, and many more Traditional symbols of the imperial past This included rehabilitation. Beijing’s claims to speak for China and the people of China often extend beyond the country’s borders and intersect with the nationality of the People’s Republic.

The concept of nation-state has also expanded over time, so that the former imperial territories, such as Tibet and Xinjiang, have racially, linguistically or culturally less contact with traditional peoples of the East, becoming “part of the country from ancient times”. Liu and other Chinese officials argued.

However, the boundaries of the Qing Dynasty have not been proven to be completely violated under Republican rule. After the fall of the empire, Mongolia broke up and achieved Official independence From China with the support of the Soviet Union in 1921. While some fringe nationalist Chinese people occasionally talk about regaining “outer Mongolia,” Beijing has long Identified Ulaanbaatar And fostered strong trade and diplomatic relations with its northern neighbors.

Writing about the global norm in favor of the status quo, Keating “could have opened up Pandora’s dangerous secessionist box if it allowed separatist movements to succeed.”

This is especially true in China, where a pro-independence domino can lead to territorial unrest.

Beijing acted with a desire for independence in Xinjiang and Tibet, by promoting mass migration to the two territories of Han Chinese, as well as advancing sinecification policies in education, language and religion. The changing ethnic makeup of the two regions makes it difficult for China to argue for self-determination based on the idea of ​​racial or cultural difference, with millions of Han Chinese living in both regions.

Hong Kong and Taiwan threaten the status quo in a different way. Both are majority Han Chinese, and the hostility towards Beijing in these areas is not based on nationalism, but on the rejection of the mainland political system. If the territory becomes completely independent, it undermines the claims of the legitimacy of the PRC, based on the idea that a historical China has always existed and always should be.

Challenging this idea is controversial anywhere – in China, UK, Scotland, Spain, Catalonia, or Russia and Ukraine on Crimea. As Keating writes: “The countries of the world are not good for themselves; they are useful to the extent that they help to provide security and common welfare to the people and the world at large.

“When they fail to do so, our first impulse is to ask how they can be improved, not just to say they should be preserved.”