Full Nets schedule for NBA reart start

The fight for the seventh seed begins immediately.

The Nets (30-34), who currently hold a half-game lead for the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference, will resume their first two games at Disney’s self-contained campus in Florida on July 31 (2:30 pm). 30-35) above.

In the run-up to the play-in series, seventh place has never been more important, as the Nets have not improved their position in the remaining eight “seeding” games before the playoffs. 9th seed – The ninth-ranked Wizards (24-40) currently have 5-games behind the Magic and the lowest-ranked Eastern Conference team in a 22-team rematch start. Four games of the 8th seed. In the play-in series, the 9th seed needs to wipe out two games to advance, but the 8th seed must win only one game.

Nets without Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving – second game with the Wizards on Aug. 2 (noon), and league-best Bucks (53-12) on Aug. 4 (1:30 p.m.), Celtics (43-21) on Aug. 5. , Kings (28-36) (5pm), Clippers (44-20) on August 7 (9pm), Magic (1pm) on August 11th, and Trailblazers (29-37) on August 13th. TBD).

In the regular season, which was suspended by the COVID-19 pandemonium on March 11, the Nets went 4-6 over their next eight-game opponents, including a pair of losses to both Orlando and Washington.

The Magic, facing the Kings, Pacers, Raptors, 76ers, Celtics and Pelicans, went 6-7 over their remaining opponents. The Wizards, who face the Suns, Pacers, 76ers, Pelicans, Thunder, Bucks and Celtics, went 6-5 over their upcoming rivals in the regular season.

If necessary, the play-in series begins on August 15, and the first round in the playoffs begins on August 17.

Last year, the Nets made their first playoff appearance in four years, losing six of the 76ers in five games in the first round.