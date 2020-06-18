entertainment

Gabriel Union Investigates ‘America’s Got Talent’ and opens up about racism

by Henry L. Joiner
The actress appeared this week “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” And talked about what is currently happening with race relations in the United States, as well as the investigation following her departure from NBC’s “America’s Got Talent.”

“I was crazy, I thought, ‘independent’,” the union said, adding that she was involved in the investigation. “But NBC and [production companies] Fremantle and Psycho pay for that investigation, they control it. “

Freemantle and Psycho are two British-based companies that are behind the most successful talent competitions on TV, including the “The X Factor” and “Got Talent” franchise, which is part of “AGT”.

Psycho was founded by Simon Cowell, one of the judges on “AGT” and an executive producer.

Neither company has confirmed that they have paid for the investigation.

The Union has not returned to the competitive reality show this season.

Her departure came last November Reports alleging that she did not take the deal After asking the show’s producers to report an incident involving a racist joke and She clashes with Cowell His smoking is banned in California as depicted on the show.

She says she believes the “AGT” juggling gig is easy, and “how hard it is to watch the jugglers,” but from day one Cowell is accused of smoking.

“Your boss, the person who has the opportunity and the ability to decide who doesn’t get it, doesn’t believe the law applies to him or the rules apply to him, and he does it in the full view of NBC, Fremantle. The first day, ”the union alleged. “What message do you think sends to anyone who has a problem with genuine racism and lack of accountability?”

CNN reached out to representatives for “America’s Got Talent” and Cowell for comment.

A spokeswoman for Cowell Told Variety in May “When he was directly informed of the smoking complaint during the first two days of the season, he immediately changed his behavior and the issue has never been raised again.”
When the union’s allegations first surfaced, NBC said It takes diversity very seriously and “applies new techniques if needed” The outcome of the investigation is pending.
In response, Fremantle, Psycho and NBC released a joint statement The Story of Variety It read somewhat: “While the investigation demonstrated a whole different culture, it also highlighted some areas where reporting processes could be improved.”

Earlier this month, the union filed a lawsuit against NBC and “AGT” producers over the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH).

“When Gabriel Union told NBC about racially offensive behavior while tapping America’s Got Talent, NBC told her it was ‘not outraged about racist acts,'” the union’s lawyer, Brian Friedman, told CNN in a statement. NBC didn’t care enough to participate. Instead, NBC stood up against her and directed her ‘outrage’ at Miss Union. Working for NBC on America’s Got Talent. ”

In responding to CNN’s response to the union’s comments during Noah’s appearance, an NBC spokesman ordered CNN to release its statement after the union filed its complaint on June 4.

“The allegations that anyone involved in the process threatened Ms. Union is untrue,” the statement said. “We take Mrs. Union’s concerns seriously and engage an outside researcher who has found a broad culture of diversity in performance. NBCUniversal is committed to creating a comprehensive and supportive work environment that treats people of all backgrounds with dignity.”

The union alleges that during its presentation, some of those interviewed for the investigation found that they were “inflammatory, or not beneficial to me.”

Noah believes that there is much talk in the US right now that people are protesting the death of George Floyd while in police custody in Minnesota.

The talk show host said the union was “one of the few people to quote some of these conversations” and asked to discuss what she was currently experiencing.

“Honestly, this is a big concern attack,” said the union. “Between the world’s pestilence that we experience every day and the brutality of the world, the awakening to the slaughter of black bodies….[it’s daily]… Nonstop attack of trauma … I don’t even know if anxiety is a big word. ”

