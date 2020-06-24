entertainment

George R.R. Martin says the new Game of Thrones book is progressing

51 mins ago
Add Comment
by Henry L. Joiner
1 Views
George R.R. Martin says the new Game of Thrones book is progressing
Henry L. Joiner
Written by Henry L. Joiner

“I have to admit, after half a pandemic, I was showing signs of cabin fever. If nothing else, coercive loneliness helped me write. I spend long hours every day for windsurfing and making steady progress,” series writer George RR Martin tweeted Wednesday morning.

Even though the Game of Thrones series ended a year ago, fans are still getting out of contention. Fans of the show also did one Change.org petition Seeking HBO Rewind last season. (HBO is owned by CNN’s parent company, WarnerMedia.)
Martin, who Prefer to use an obsolete disk operating system (DOS) Instead of a modern computer, he is now isolated in a “real cabin in the mountains” and is expected to complete his long-awaited fantasy novel “The Winds of Winter” by next year.
On his blog, Martin explained that his “compelling loneliness” helped him write and that he was “making steady progress” with the story.

Since the publication of “A Dancing with Dragons” in 2011, publishers of “A Dream with Winter” have been waiting for the last book in the series before “A Dream of Spring”.

Fans around the world are watching Martin’s progress. In dark times like these, we can all use a little more magic.

READ  Black-eyed peas describe Fergie's absence

You may also like

About the author

Henry L. Joiner

Henry L. Joiner

Extreme social media buff. Typical reader. Zombie evangelist. Future teen idol. Avid travel enthusiast.Wrote more than 30 columns for City Line, the city supplement of The Hitavada, topics ranging from films, to politics, to current affairs and even television serials. Also wrote features, city reports, profiles, a film review, and covered special events like a film production house launch, college fests press conferences and industrial events.

View all posts

Leave a Comment