George R.R. Martin says the new Game of Thrones book is progressing

“I have to admit, after half a pandemic, I was showing signs of cabin fever. If nothing else, coercive loneliness helped me write. I spend long hours every day for windsurfing and making steady progress,” series writer George RR Martin tweeted Wednesday morning.

Even though the Game of Thrones series ended a year ago, fans are still getting out of contention. Fans of the show also did one Change.org petition Seeking HBO Rewind last season . (HBO is owned by CNN’s parent company, WarnerMedia.)

Martin, who Prefer to use an obsolete disk operating system (DOS) Instead of a modern computer, he is now isolated in a “real cabin in the mountains” and is expected to complete his long-awaited fantasy novel “The Winds of Winter” by next year.

Since the publication of “A Dancing with Dragons” in 2011, publishers of “A Dream with Winter” have been waiting for the last book in the series before “A Dream of Spring”.

Fans around the world are watching Martin’s progress. In dark times like these, we can all use a little more magic.