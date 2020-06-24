George R.R. Martin says the new Game of Thrones book is progressing

“I have to admit, after half a pandemic, I was showing signs of cabin fever. If nothing else, coercive loneliness helped me write. I spend long hours every day for windsurfing and making steady progress,” series writer George RR Martin tweeted Wednesday morning.

Since the publication of “A Dancing with Dragons” in 2011, publishers of “A Dream with Winter” have been waiting for the last book in the series before “A Dream of Spring”.

Fans around the world are watching Martin’s progress. In dark times like these, we can all use a little more magic.