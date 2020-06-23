Germany has imposed a fresh lockdown following the outbreak of coronavirus in the meat factory

Prime Minister Armin Laschet has announced that the entire district of Guetersloh, home to more than 360,000 people, will be locked up for the next seven days.
Laschet said the new lockdown would mirror nationally imposed measures in the Kovid-19 pandemic.
Group meetings are prohibited, and schools, daycare centers, museums, restaurants, pubs, swimming pools, gyms and other public places may be closed or severely restricted at any time.
Meetings between members of different households are limited to two people at once. Stores are open, but only with strict hygiene measures.
The plant has been closed since last week. While it has not tested positive for the virus, it has ordered the lockdown of all its 7,000 local employees and their families.
On Tuesday, those limits were extended to cover the entire district. “You have to be in custody,” Laschet said at a news conference Tuesday, and police will run a lockdown if needed.
Although the outbreak has been limited to the factory so far, public health officials are unaware of how many people have come in contact with the disease over the past few days.
Local public health officials are now competing to spread through a large-scale testing and trace program.
The district’s website says it has already tested everyone who works in the factory. Laschette said about 100 mobile inspection teams are going through the district to identify the victims.
North-Rhine-Westphalia is Germany’s most populous state, with some 18 million people.
The entire state reported 1,860 new cases of the coronavirus novel in seven days from Monday. Although the outbreak is severe, the statistic indicates that it is largely confined to the factory and its workers.
Laschet said Tuesday that only 24 coronavirus cases have been identified so far outside the factory.
So far 192,127 cases and 8,909 deaths in Germany have been attributed to the novel coronavirus – much less compared to other European countries.
The government is credited with working with the pandemic and boosting the country’s testing ability. German hospitals were able to accept patients from other, more difficult, European countries.
Leave a Comment