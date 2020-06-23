Germany has imposed a fresh lockdown following the outbreak of coronavirus in the meat factory

Prime Minister Armin Laschet has announced that the entire district of Guetersloh, home to more than 360,000 people, will be locked up for the next seven days.

Laschet said the new lockdown would mirror nationally imposed measures in the Kovid-19 pandemic.

Group meetings are prohibited, and schools, daycare centers, museums, restaurants, pubs, swimming pools, gyms and other public places may be closed or severely restricted at any time.

Meetings between members of different households are limited to two people at once. Stores are open, but only with strict hygiene measures.