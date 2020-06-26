Getting realistic about the coronavirus mortality rate

With coronavirus infections rising again nationwide, the question of how fatal the virus is is becoming more crucial than ever.

At the beginning of the epidemic, public health experts feared that up to 2 percent of those infected would die, which could cause millions of deaths in the United States and tens of millions worldwide. Those grim projections triggered countless harmful lockdowns to the economy, smashing small businesses and injuring children and the countless number of victims of cruel loneliness.

But now we know a lot about the virus. And we know that its malignancy is less than we initially feared – and is increasingly concentrated in the elderly and those with serious health problems.

In fact, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated that 0.26 percent of people infected with coronavirus in May will kill 1 in 400 people. According to new estimates from Sweden, only one in 10,000 people over the age of 50 is infected, one in 14 people over the age of 80 and one in 6 in those over 90.

Estimates of the malignancy of the coronavirus have fallen so badly that scientists and clinicians need to know both the total number of deaths and the total number of infected so-called infection death rates.

Deaths are easy to spot. But tracking infections can be tough. Most people infected with respiratory virus such as influenza or the novel coronavirus have no mild symptoms or none. They never get tested or even know they are infected.

Therefore, in the early stages of the epidemic, scientists should assess the number of mild and hidden infections.

The best way to find out the actual number is through antibody tests, which measure how many people have already been infected and recovered – even if they have no symptoms.

Unlike some other countries, the United States still has not completed a national randomized antibody study – another way that our public health establishment has failed to get the data it needs to make good decisions about lockdowns. But there are some counties, states and countries.

Those studies have consistently shown that more people are infected and recover from coronavirus than data suggest from tests that only measure current infections. Tests of municipal wastewater systems – measuring the genetic signature of the virus in wastewater – have had similar results.

Almost all studies find 10 to 100 times the total number of infections than reported infections, with the average somewhere between 20 and 25 times.

In other words, the CDC reports that 2.34 million Americans are infected with coronavirus, and the number actually infected and recovered may be closer to 50 million. (CDC Director Robert Redfield told journalists on Thursday that the number of cases could be 10 times higher than the previous 2.34 million.)

Therefore, the death rate, based on that 2.34 million figure, is 5.2 percent, which is actually 20th higher – or 0.26 percent.

To be sure, there is still some uncertainty about these assumptions. The actual number may be 0.1 percent or 0.4 to 0.5 percent, but treatment progress will mean a lower trend over time. Although at 0.26 percent, the rate is still much higher than influenza in many years, which is comparable to the bad flu strain, such as the 1968 Hong Kong flu.

But this is a lot less than we initially thought – it should be cause for celebration.

Instead, some media outlets insist on using too long outdated expectations. For example, an ESPN article this week reported that public debate over the reopening of the National Football League “ignores an estimated death rate of 1.4 percent.” That number is five times the CDC’s best estimate. Even more jarring, it is 100 times more risky for those in their 20s and 30s – the age range of almost all NFL players.

Utilizing overestimated expectations can delay the return to normalcy for fears, bad public policy – and persistent lockdowns.

Let’s hope that the people in the media don’t use them.

Former New York Times reporter Alex BerensonUnreported facts about COVID-19 and lockdown: Part 1, Introduction and Death Counts and Estimates, ”available on Amazon. This article is taken from that booklet. Twitter: lex Alexberenson