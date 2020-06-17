Giants Aldrick Rosas Hit-and-Run Arrest: Establishment of 5 Potential Re ments

The Giants may need a new kicker. The future Hall of Famer is available.

In fact, there are two potential Hall of Famers available.

G Stephenie Gostkowski in Giants uniform? Or, even Wilder, Adam Vinatieri?

A few days ago, there was no talk of replacing Aldrich Rosas, who re-signed a one-year deal worth $ 3.2 million as a restricted free agent. Roscoe, 25, of Chico, California, was charged with misdemeanor hit-and-run charges in the Butte County Jail prior to his arrest and driving with a suspended license. California Highway Patrol Report “Alcohol weakness is believed to be the cause of the collision.

This could lead to the Giants’ release of Rosas – they have no salary cap hit – or the NFL suspending Rosas for violating the Code of Conduct’s collective bargaining agreement.

These statistics prompt the Giants to, at least, add a second or third kicker. Training camp opens in late July and head coach Joe Judge should look at the kicker to see what options he has, whether or not Rosas is on the team at the moment.

Here are the possible candidates:

Stephen Gostkowski

In his 14 years with the Patriots, the 36-year-old has won six Super Bowls and won three of them. His field-goal percentage of 87.4 is the fifth highest in NFL history and Judge has been with him in New England for the past eight years. The left hip injury limited Gostkowski to just four games last season, and he missed four extra points (7 of 8 on field goals). No matter what he is, if healthy, a one-year stop gap could be possible.

Ryan Succop

The 33-year-old missed 10 games last season with a knee injury and was only 1 of 6 on field goals for the Titans. He’s not less than 83.3 percent since 2013.

Nick Folk

He played seven games for the Patriots in 2019, so Judge has knowledge of him (Folk scored 14 of 17 field goals during his time in New England). The well-traveled 12-year veteran has a career field-goal percentage of 80.4.

Adam Vinatieri

Yes, his age is 47 and coming from knee surgery. But he has made bigger kicks than anyone in NFL history, and he has yet to officially retire. Tanne, a 14-year veteran for the Patriots and Colts, has a career field goal percentage of 83.8 and should join John Stenerud and Morten Anderson as the third pure kicker in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Logan Justus

The former Indiana University kicker was not selected in the NFL Draft. His agent, Jack Gottfried, told The Post that Rosas had talked to two Giants scouts about Justus since his arrest. Justice hit 82 percent of his field goals for the Hoosiers. Other college kicker opportunities include J.J. Molson (UCLA) and Cooper Rothe (Wyoming).