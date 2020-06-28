Giants gift rookie Andrew Thomas will miss the left tackle spot

Make him earn.

By all means, give Andrew Thomas immediate access to compete for a starting job as a rookie. Thomas’ line-up with the first team for the Giants on opening day would be a disappointment for any first-round pick.

Get ready to play Thomas, quick, good, preferably “Week 1 against the Steelers on the Monday Night Football telephone line – if the NFL schedule starts. Even if he was selected as a left tackle in the future, make sure he started his NFL career at right tackle.

Earned is always more meaningful than given. If the Giants don’t already have the current left tackle, it makes sense to put Thomas on the offensive line. After all, he spent his freshman year at left tackle in Georgia after playing right tackle. His body type, long arms and superbly developed technique all shout “Natural left tackle”. This climb can wait though.

“A very young kid and a hungry kid, he doesn’t feel like he’s coming,” Shawn O’Hara, former Giants center and current NFL network analyst, told The Post. “It’s good for a guy like him to come in. No, you’re not going to the left tackle, you’re playing the right tackle. You must earn a left tackle.

Nate Solder is entering his 10th NFL season, and third with the Giants. He started at left tackle and spent the last eight years. Taking a 32-year-old veteran to the left and moving to the right to accommodate a 21-year-old teenager makes no sense. Solder should be gaining momentum to revive a major backward career in 2019 – when he started all 16 games again, but allowed 11 baskets out of 1,011 snaps, according to Pro Football Focus. Fix in the league.

At the end of last season, Solder said, “I will do whatever it takes to succeed in this team. “If they ask me to hoola hoop around my head, I will.”

Attitude and compliance are not always a problem with Soldier; The Giants need him now from performance.

Will Hernandez is entering his third NFL season, and he should continue to play with Soldier for 32 games, not to be disturbed by moving Soldier away. At least some of the battles that Soldier has done over the past two years can help Hernandez learn the ropes. The more they line up with each other, the better for both of them.

Submit questions to your favorite New York teams to answer in the upcoming mailbag

Putting Thomas on the right tackle allows Kevin Zeitler to break through – a 30-year-old, 330-pound granite block. Zeitler is as stable as they come, and Thomas benefits from all veterans.

Erek Flowers – despite the serious flaws with his technique, especially the way he kept his hands up and used – started as a rookie from 1st day in 2015, at left tackle. Flowers won the job in training camp, but there was no real competition. Flowers are by default, ready or not.

“I hate bringing up his name because it brings back bad memories, but the worst thing that can happen to Erek Flowers is that he started as a rookie at left tackle,” O’Hara said. “Once you started as a rookie, you couldn’t say anything to him that first year because he was already playing. That’s it. He didn’t listen to anyone. You better get a guy in Andrew Thomas who is still hungry. ”

It’s not where you start, it’s where you finish. Hall of Famer Jonathan Ogden, the No. 4-overall draft pick in 1996, actually started his NFL career with the Ravens at left guard before moving to left tackle in his second season. Tyron Smith, the No. 9 pick in 2011, started as a rookie at right tackle – Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett, Smith’s head coach with the Cowboys – before becoming a seven-time Pro Bowl left tackle.

First-year Giants coach Joe Judge said Thomas, and all the Tackles, will compete on both sides.

“This is not the finish line. This is the starting point.

Former Giants guard Chris Snee, a member of the team’s ring of honor, scouted and studied Thomas as a former offensive line analyst for the Jaguars.

“I like Thomas very much,” said Snape. “The safest option. Technically a sound player, power, fit in any scheme, he played in a difficult league. As far as technique goes, he’s looking for you from a left tackle position. ”

Thomas eventually goes left. Good things come to those who wait.