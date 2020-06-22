Government employees allege that Black Lives Matter destroyed the sign

Two government employees in Ventura County, California – one employed by the Sheriff’s Office and the other officially employed by the district attorney – were caught on camera destroying the Black Lives Matter sign, officials said.

Darin Stone, an employee of the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office since 2005, was seen twice on surveillance video when he used a knife to cut a mark placed on a fence at Thousand Oaks, according to a report Thousand Oaks Acorn.

“I am deeply disappointed that one of our employees was involved in this type of illegal activity,” Sheriff Bill Ayoub said in a statement.

Stone, 60, drew a knife to remember June 13 and June 19. He was placed on administrative leave on the Sheriff’s Office due to this incident.

Craig Anderson, an investigative assistant at the Ventura County district attorney’s office, is also disarming the logo on the camera, according to the report.

The 59-year-old Anderson has resigned from the district attorney’s office, but it’s not clear when that happened.

The third accused, 58-year-old Jeffrey Moore, spray-painted the logo on June 11, but easily found his company name and phone number “because it was prominently displayed on his vehicle.”

Maxwell Myers, a 19-year-old college student, put the camera on anyone who tried to destroy the tarp with the letters “BLM”.

When Stone’s image was posted on social media, the sheriff’s deputy immediately recognized him.