Grigor Dimitrov: Tennis event hosted by Novak Djokovic as players test positive for coronavirus

World No. 19 Gregor Dimitrov and No. 33 Borna Korik announced they had tested positive for Kovid-19 after playing in the Adria Tournament in Jadar, Croatia, which was held by Djokovic and was quickly canceled following Dmitrov’s positive test.

Djokovic’s agent Elena Capellaro told CNN that the Serb has been tested and is awaiting the results and that his fitness coach, Marco Panichi, has tested positive but the symptoms do not appear.

World No. 1 Andrei Rublev is set to play in Sunday’s final in Jadar, Croatia, before being canceled.

Bonehead’s decision to move forward with the “exhibition,” Australian Nick Kirios wrote on Twitter in response to Korrick’s positive test.

“Faster recovery fails, but the same thing happens when you ignore all the protocols. It’s not a joke.”

This event is the second of a four-part exhibition series Raising money for charity And taking place in the Balkans, while the ATP Tour has been postponed until August 14.

“I don’t understand … no safe distance, no physical contact, no face masks, no fans, no masks,” tennis great Chris Evert wrote on Twitter, in response to photos of players with physical contact.

Government Guidance It allows outdoor sporting events, but it is recommended that athletes stay two meters away and allow spectators to sit a few meters away from each other.

“I would like to inform my fans and friends that I have tested positive back in Monaco for Kovid-19,” Dimitrov wrote on social media on Sunday.

“I want to make sure that anyone who has been in contact with me these past days has been tested and takes the necessary precautions.

“I’m sorry for any harm. I’m back home now. Thanks for your support and please be safe and healthy.”

Croatia’s Korik announced his positive test on Monday, saying he was fine and had no symptoms, and that Djokovic’s intended final opponent, Rubulev, said he had tested negative and was self-isolated for 14 days.

Following the opening leg in Belgrade, Serbia, earlier this month, Djokovic’s official Facebook account is a Post Adria Tour It boasts: “3 days, 9 tennis players, 13 matches, 10 thousand visitors and millions of viewers around the world. What a wonderful end to a great weekend!”

“We have shown that our love of tennis lives in us and connects us all!”

Djokovic defended the event’s hosting before it went into action last weekend in Croatia.

“I know, there’s been some criticism, especially from the West: ‘Why do we have a population? We don’t have a social distance. What’s happening, why are they having this kind of event among the really tough pandemic in the West?'” Said On Eurosport’s Tennis Legends Vodcast.

“But, you know, it’s hard to explain to people that the situation is really different in the US or the UK than in Serbia or its surrounding countries.

“And clearly since the first day of Adria Tour’s organization, we have been following the rules and measures regulated by government agencies and health government agencies.

“So we have never crossed those lines. We always expect them to give us the green light if we can have a group, and then we ask them how much we have or have a responsibility for social distance.

“We’ve gone through all these processes and the result is amazing.”

While Adria allowed fans to watch the Tour match, the return of top football is behind closed doors with the Premier League, Bundesliga, Serie A and La Liga games.

Croatia’s Prime Minister Andrzej Plenkovic visited the Adria Tour on Saturday, where he stayed with Djokovic on the event’s official Instagram account.

“At all times we adhere to the epidemiological measures that accompany Adria’s tour of the countries,” said one Advertisement From event organizers.

“None of the people involved in the company and the relationship with Grigor are symptoms. However, we are in touch with health authorities to insure [sic] All people associated with Grigor Dimitrov will be tested tonight. “