Hajj pilgrimage 2020: Saudi Arabia limits numbers

44 mins ago
by Adam D. Crook
The Saudi Press Agency (SPA) has reported that the annual pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia’s Hajj and Umrah will be restricted to pilgrims of all races already living in the country.

As the number of Kovid-19 cases continues to grow worldwide, and the risk of coronavirus spreading in crowded places and from other countries, the Hajj “will take place this year with a limited number of pilgrims from all races,” the ministry said in a statement. The only people living in Saudi Arabia who are ready to perform Hajj. “

“The decision was made to ensure that the Hajj is maintained securely to protect Muslims and to adhere to the teachings of Islam while protecting our health and safety,” the statement said.

The Saudi health ministry said the risks of coronavirus “are expected to increase, but the vaccine is not yet available to those infected.

Maintaining proper distance in crowded areas and preventing the spread of the virus can be challenging, the ministry said.

Based on these concerns, the Hajj Ministry said, “The Saudi Arabian state has taken extreme precautionary measures to protect pilgrims from scratch. Always take care of Muslims to perform Hajj or Umrah rituals safely and securely. COVID-19.”

There is Saudi Arabia Registration More than 160,000 cases and 1,307 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Last year, more than two million Muslims performed Hajj, including 1.8 million pilgrims traveling to Saudi from abroad.

In April, Saudi Arabia Muslims are advised to stop their plans and attend the pilgrimage. IndonesiaThe June 2 virus, which plans to send 221,000 pilgrims to Mecca this year, has announced it will not send anyone because of problems.

The presentation of the Hajj is one of the five pillars of Islam and is one of the world’s largest religious gatherings. Hajj takes place in the Islamic month of Dhul-Hijjah, two days and 10 days after the end of Ramadan.

The Hajj will begin in late July this year.

The height of the Hajj corresponds to the main Islamic holy day of Eid al-Adha, which commemorates Abraham’s readiness to sacrifice his son according to divine orders.

