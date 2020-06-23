Hajj pilgrimage 2020: Saudi Arabia limits numbers

The Saudi Press Agency (SPA) has reported that the annual pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia’s Hajj and Umrah will be restricted to pilgrims of all races already living in the country.

As the number of Kovid-19 cases continues to grow worldwide, and the risk of coronavirus spreading in crowded places and from other countries, the Hajj “will take place this year with a limited number of pilgrims from all races,” the ministry said in a statement. The only people living in Saudi Arabia who are ready to perform Hajj. “

“The decision was made to ensure that the Hajj is maintained securely to protect Muslims and to adhere to the teachings of Islam while protecting our health and safety,” the statement said.

The Saudi health ministry said the risks of coronavirus “are expected to increase, but the vaccine is not yet available to those infected.