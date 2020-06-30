‘Hamilton’ review: Disney + gives the movie a front row seat that fans should look forward to

Basically, the equation on “Hamilton” is a contradiction: If you’ve never seen music, this illustrated production – filmed in three days in 2016, then edited together – offers the opportunity to enjoy the original cast. If you see it, it’s a welcome opportunity to revisit that talent and vitality.
As a bonus, the production technique – which brings the viewer to the stage with closeups and camera angles that are separately filmed in front of the audience – is a more cinematic experience than “the best seat in the house.”
So where are the errors? Chalk them up intriguingly: watching at home, the reaction of the audience is sometimes disorganized. Ditto for some lighting, as it captures, occasionally showing a blue glow on the performers.
Beyond that, sit back, relax, mute your phone, and enjoy the show, which runs for two hours and 42 minutes (including one minute “disruption”). Bringing history to life wonderfully, Miranda’s combination of brilliant musical genres provides the triumphant and tumultuous life of Alexander Hamilton, the founding father he portrayed.
When they reunite now, the cast that originally assembled the producers was even greater: Leslie Odom Jr.’s “damn fool who shot him”, Aaron Burr; David Diggs (Lafayette / Thomas Jefferson); Christopher Jackson (George Washington); Philippa Sue as Hamilton’s wife Eliza, and her sister Angelica as Renee Elise Goldsberry; And like Jonathan Graf’s mad King George, here’s the camera zooming in. Only you can see the spitting spray in his comedic masterpiece “You’ll Be Back”.
Without anyone forgetting, Miranda’s Tony-winning book and score are a gem after another, with no shortage of spine-tingling moments. Pick a favorite, though the back-to-back renditions of Sue and Goldsberry’s “Helpless” and “Satisfactory” and Odom’s “The Room Where It Happens.”
If anything, home use offers some significant benefits, including the ability to consume a long show at one’s leisure. Miranda and director Thomas Kyle admit that the film turned out to be Disney +, and that it had to sacrifice a few swear words to satisfy Disney’s standards, however, it was “Hamilton,” full strength.
None of these represent the unique features of the live theater experience. If anyone doubts that the “Hamilton” Broadway wall can deliver to the comfort of someone’s couch, you wait.
“Hamilton” premieres July 3 on Disney +. It is rated PG-13.
