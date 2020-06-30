‘Hamilton’ review: Disney + gives the movie a front row seat that fans should look forward to

Basically, the equation on “Hamilton” is a contradiction: If you’ve never seen music, this illustrated production – filmed in three days in 2016, then edited together – offers the opportunity to enjoy the original cast. If you see it, it’s a welcome opportunity to revisit that talent and vitality.

As a bonus, the production technique – which brings the viewer to the stage with closeups and camera angles that are separately filmed in front of the audience – is a more cinematic experience than “the best seat in the house.”

So where are the errors? Chalk them up intriguingly: watching at home, the reaction of the audience is sometimes disorganized. Ditto for some lighting, as it captures, occasionally showing a blue glow on the performers.

Beyond that, sit back, relax, mute your phone, and enjoy the show, which runs for two hours and 42 minutes (including one minute “disruption”). Bringing history to life wonderfully, Miranda’s combination of brilliant musical genres provides the triumphant and tumultuous life of Alexander Hamilton, the founding father he portrayed.