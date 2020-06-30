Top News

Harry and Meghan’s speeches cost you

1 hour ago
by Barbara C. Arroyo
In this episode:

  • Former Royals have found a way to pay their bills. After hiring a top-tier agency, they are ready to earn up to $ 1 million per speech.
  • We see Rob Kardashian for the first time in a long time.
  • And “Basketball Wives” star Evelyn Lozada is making money with her feet.

Here’s a closer look at some of today’s stories:

Million Dollar Speakers

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Meghan Markle and Prince HarryAFP by Getty Images

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have hired a top-tier agency and are now ready to earn up to $ 1 million for each speech.

Last week Meghan Markle and Prince Harry signed a deal with the prestigious Speaking Agency Harry Walker Agency, which specializes in paying their million clients 1 million fees. Barack and Michelle Obama, Hillary and Bill Clinton, and Oprah Winfrey are among their other top clients.

Did Rob come back?

Courtney Kardashian and Rob Kardashian at Khloe Kardashian Birthday Party
Courtney and Rob KardashianInstagram

Rob Kardashian attended sister Khlo కర్ Kardashian’s 36th birthday party on Saturday, returning to the public eye.

The reclusive former reality star, 33, looked pale in the rare photos she posted on her Instagram account the next day and was excited to see it.

“Who’s Back Baby,” he captioned his photo, smiling broadly with Tristan Thompson (Khloe’s ex) and friend Sawas Oguz.

OnlyFeet

Evelyn Lozada
Evelyn LozadaGetty Images

“Basketball Wives” star Evelyn Lozada now has an online page – only to spread her foot. In a verified account on the site – it’s like Instagram, but followers pay to see more X-rated content – fans are promised “they can follow my footsteps” and “#FootFetish.” “

READ  Latest Updates Worldwide

Foot ts supporters can sign up for $ 24.99.

Find out all the episodes of “We Listen” by subscribing to the podcast Apple Podcasts, Spotify Or where to find your podcasts. New episodes come every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

