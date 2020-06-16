Health workers feel the loss of the coronavirus fight

NEW YORK – Outside the back door of a hospital hit by a coronavirus hurricane, half a dozen staff recently gathered to look back and look inside.

“I’m still scared,” Dr. Gwen Hooley told her colleagues at Elmhurst Hospital, as the virus spread through New York in late March with patients.

Physician’s assistant Diane Akhbari recalled leaving her food on the cellar stairs after her husband isolated himself for months because of fear of being infected: “I felt like an animal,” she snapped.

The coworkers did not know if they had adequate protective equipment, and how awful it initially felt. How did one cope with the COVID-19 case, and the other was that the young and healthy like them were seriously ill. How colleagues discussed drawing a will.

How haunting it is to think that all this will happen again.

“I feel like it was calm before the second storm,” said Hooley, an emergency room physician who lost a relative with the virus.

While the global pandemic did not diminish, the days of patients arriving at Elmhurst Nonstop, where the ventilators were running low, and when the deaths were high, the refrigerated morgue was dropped. No need for pain.

In hospitals in Elmhurst and around the country, nurses, doctors and other health care workers have calculated the psychological toll of the virus fight, fearing that the disease will erupt again later this year.

“Will there be a shift next to 200 people in the waiting room?” There is this concept of being. Said ER doctor Dr. Samantha Ledon. “You still can’t feel the tranquility or feel like you’re in a normal state when you’re in the back of your head.”

Health care workers are enthusiastic about being heroes in the virus crisis, and some find the challenge and teamwork to be deeply meaningful. This work can be exhausting and even painful for people who are accustomed to a life and death job.

A study of 1,200 Chinese hospital workers Half the symptoms of depression among the coronavirus outbreak and 44% of signs of anxiety were reported. The United Nations said Frontline healthcare workers are facing “extraordinary pressure” on the pandemic, and ensuring their mental health is critical to global recovery.

Program co-founder Dr. Albert Wu says calls from a colleague to a “psychiatric first aid” program in Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins Hospital System have increased from a few weeks to scores. Taking the calls and making the rounds, the volunteers talked to 2 thousand colleagues in 10 weeks.

In places infected with the virus, hospital staff said they were rampant through the shocking volume of serious illness and death. Therapists, while maintaining their own concerns about being infected with the virus, feel the pain of not being able to provide a cure. They mourn relatives and colleagues and bear the burden of seeing patients suffer and die without the comfort of a loved one due to a ban on visitors.

After six years as an intensive care nurse, Angelin Banner is sometimes conditioned on dying patients. But “it’s beyond that,” she says.

“I can’t handle it. It’s physically, emotionally, very difficult, ”said Bannor, who works at the Metropolitan Hospital – like Elmhurst, a public hospital in New York City that has a massive coronavirus caseload. She looked for comfort in prayer and in tearful phone sessions with colleagues.

At the moment, the surge of the virus has led to a silent silence.

“The adrenaline is wearing a little bit, and it’s like,” What have we done now? “” We are still in that critical, recovery phase, but we know that time is critical before the next mini-surge or the next peak. “

There is nothing unusual about distress or anxiety following a disturbed experience, psychologists note. Most people work through feelings in a few weeks.

There is concern that some post-traumatic stress disorder, which treats COVID-19 patients, can develop into a chronic and disruptive condition.

New York psychologist Paula Madrid says witnessing death in a single workday and feeling at risk of life threatening can have long-term effects. She works with about two dozen health care professionals who are caught up with insomnia, elegance and other reactions to the pandemic.

She encourages them to look at their experiences “for what they really are, which nobody really goes through.”

Elmhurst staff are trying to see each other in collaboration with hospital management.

They share ideas in “dream” sessions, like the recent one at the back door. A social worker works in a separate break room and is decorated with Thanksgiving notes from around the country. Another room quietly pays homage to the many colleagues who died of the virus.

Some have taken the initiative from loss. After losing a father and brother who had contracted the virus in his native Spain, pediatrician Dr. Pilar Gonzalez set up a hotline for Elmhurst patients’ families to get updates on their infected loved ones.

Other staff members are not ready or willing to look at how the virus has impacted them, said Dr. Suzanne Bentley, an ER physician who helps lead Elmhurst’s efforts to build emotional support among staff.

“When you give up everything, you can’t put it back. And the reality is: we still have to put on our brave faces and our clear thinking and deal with the rest. Patients … are being mixed up with the next wave of fear,” Bentley said.

But “there’s a lot of power in coming together now and saying, ‘I’m looking at you, it’s a difficult link.’ And you know how you feel, as well as how you should. ‘ “