According to articles in the media controlled by the Communist Party, the law criminalizes secession, repression against the central Chinese government, terrorism and collusion with foreign powers. A few hours after the report, the details remain unclear, particularly as analysts and activists have described the translucent process.

Speaking at a weekly press conference Tuesday morning, City Leader Carrie Lam initially declined to answer questions about the law, saying “I am inappropriate to comment.” A few hours later, she defended this in a video speech to the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva, saying it would restore stability and prosperity to Hong Kong.

Her administration appears to have been completely eliminated from the process – however, this did not stop them from predicting that the legislation would affect only a few people in the city and would not harm political freedom and legal autonomy.

In a statement last week, Lam said the law was “in accordance with the rules of law” and “the rights and freedoms applicable in Hong Kong.”