How did the media cheat on Bubba Wallace’s story – again -?

Here we go again …

Believed to be deceived by Santa Claus, the news media has once again been fooled by an apparently false story, which fits their favorite narrative about race. Last year, I was one of the first media commentators to call it a Josie Smollet fiasco, and today, in a very different but similar story, we have learned the enormous media outrage and morality, black NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace is not a victim of a sound-related hate crime.

Over the weekend, NASCAR dramatically and announced that Wallace was targeting the “nose” found in his garage at Talladega Speedway in Alabama. That was before the high-profile race on that track on Monday.

When I first heard about the story, I thought there must be a photo of the noise in question, and it was very interesting to see how someone would be so awful, and so stupid, to do something so horribly racist. A black driver. It quickly became clear that there was no public photo, and my spidey senses began to tell me that something about this story was not right.

Here is my first of many tweets asking people, and especially the media, to judge on a story that has many other scenarios that mean so much more than a very widely reported article. Affirmative Fact: “Since most verbal tales seem to be frauds, there must be doubts. This is the garage. The rope that does so cannot be found in someone else’s stall or at another time. There is no time to wait for the facts before racism is hated! “Not surprisingly, for the next two days, I was attacked on Twitter, at best, stupid, and, at worst, racist.”

However, the lack of a photo is so inexplicable that it became obvious to me that this could be a misunderstanding (if the noise / scene is really unquestionable, we will definitely see a photo soon). In these times of intense racial tension, and after NASCAR announced the banning of the federal flag altogether from its events, there is no way to hold it, especially after the “nose” narrative begins, with someone looking at the common rope with an open knot at its end, especially in this current media environment For, there are two verbal stories here in California last week that are not hate crimes).

Unfortunately, the modern news media, especially sports media, do not give a moment’s pause to consider other explanations for other agendas, especially stories that fit their agenda. Especially on ESPN where there is only one gear and no brakes when responding to stories that have an element of racism or sexual harassment.

So, under the direction of ESPN, the entire industrial media community came to judgment without allowing basic journalism and anticipating at least some substantive facts, and allowing virtue-signaling to transcend rationality or even basic common sense. Because track access is very limited due to COVID-19, it is easy to catch whoever did it and therefore, anyone working in the NASCAR community should be prepared to ruin their whole. Life to make an incredibly stupid and racist gesture.

But the lack of a photo, no rational theory as to how or why this happened, and no suspect, no matter how nonsensical the modern news media is, is no barrier to investing deeply in the fascinating narrative. In this case, the perceived racial problems of NASCAR, and the fact that it happened in Alabama, have made it easy for critical thinking in the liberal media (and yes, sports media is as liberal as the “mainstream” media) to be thrown out of the car window.

Honestly, there are those who argue that the fiasco was actually Nascar’s fault because he told the news media that it was a noise and that the FBI was now investigating it. Does the news media not understand what they say, as the company has no incentive to say that they have found a noise in Wallace’s garage?

In short, no. And, going forward, this may be the most important aspect of this whole conflict.

In my extensive and unique experience, modern news media is worse than accurately understanding the traits of individuals and big-time companies. In this case, NASCAR actually had a big incentive to fully embrace the “NUS” narrative, as it would have been catastrophic to fail to do so and appear weak in their response, especially in an environment of racial tensions.

In fact, NASCAR jumped on a story that was known to be untrue (as it soon became apparent that all the garages at the garage had “noises” – the garage doors used to close, believing that there was no strong suspicion that this was actually sound) was because They both know it will protect them from serious media attacks, and encourage a well-known black driver. They may have deliberately sent it to the FBI to tell the children in the media (who expressed “shock” across Twitter after announcing the results of the easy investigation) that they were “bad people”. It is actually true.

Is there any accountability for this enormous and easily avoided act of media abuse? Any apologies to NASCAR fans and the people of Alabama who thought it was racist to commit, or at least enable, such an act? Are there any lessons learned by the news media?

Sadly, but ably attended, the answers to these important questions are all negative. No one in the mainstream media is dismissed for being wrong in understanding the news event, at least if they are wrong in the direction they wake up, and the ratings for the story are good.

What happens here is definitely happening again, especially in the sports world. Elite media people, especially white males, are awful enough to be canceled because they don’t wake up enough, because they go along with the media herd and prove wrong, rather than leaving the protection of the media group, and (especially?) They are right, but the risk is high.

