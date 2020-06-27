How the police fired in the murder of George Floyd could get them back to their jobs

Records show that the four policemen who fired on the death of George Floyd had a good chance of getting their jobs back if the police union appealed their evictions.

The Minneapolis Police Federation has a series of successes in repulsing mediators – six of eight since 2006; According to NBC News.

In a letter to members, the president of the union signaled that he was working to re-appoint officials. Four former policemen are also facing criminal charges, including murder.

“They were dismissed without due process,” President Lieutenant Bob Kroll wrote.

The union did not respond to a request for a stance on the authorities now.

According to an NBC review of the Minnesota Bureau of Mediation Services records, out of the eight firings, two of the mediators were fired and six were reassigned.

Three of the re-establishments stand out: a policeman has hit a handcuffed man multiple times in the face, breaking his nose. Another man pleaded guilty to a felony charge stemming from a confrontation with his wife. And a third was fired, re-established, and again fired – a young man was kicked in the head – and re-appointed.

Andy Schoogman, executive director of the Minnesota Chiefs of Police Association, said: “The case may be far greater than many, but it is by no means far in the world of law enforcement workers.” “This is horrible, and ordinary people should be outraged.”

For criminal justice professionals, mediation can play a huge role in placing officers who are guilty of serious misconduct.

“I would say this is one of the most important accountability issues,” said Stephen Rushin, a University of Chicago law professor at Loyola University who published a study on arbitration in 2018. “If you can’t get rid of bad officers, it will be very difficult to improve the police organization. “

The Minneapolis Police Union estimates that only two cases a year go to arbitration, and that mediators, like other types of government employees, support police shootings at the same rate – about 50%.

For Scoogman, those statistics drive home the point that the system is defective.

“Imagine running any business and you have to allow 50% of the people you have fired to come back and work in your business,” he said. “It sends you the wrong message that you can do what you want and you won’t get fired.”

Dave Bicking, a former member of the Minneapolis Civil Police Review Board, believes the union will recruit officers if they choose to protect them, but the opportunity may never come to light in court.

“The question is, will they be convicted?” He said he was.