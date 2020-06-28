Hulu eliminates the episode “The Golden Girls” with a blackface

Hulu deleted the episode The Golden Girls According to sources, Deadline reports that the character from the Blackface has a scene following a request from the series distributor, Disney-ABC Domestic Television.

Titled “Mixed Blessings” and aired in 1988, this episode is the 23rd episode of the third season of the sitcom. In the episode, Michael, played by Scott Jacoby, plans to marry an old black woman named Lorraine, played by Rosalind Cash. Dorothy, Michael’s mother, disagrees with the Lorraine family because of their age, and opposes the inter-caste union. Two families join forces to stop the marriage.

Rose, played by Betty White, and Blanche, played by Rue McClanahan, reaches out to the Lorraine family as they apply clay facial treatment. Both greet the family with their dark clay facial treatment. “It’s mud on our faces. We’re not really black.” A GIF of the scene posted on Reddit is posted below.

This event is a week of announcements about the elimination of episodes that contain characters in the blackface. On Monday Has dropped four episodes of NBCUniversal 30 Rock Featuring Characters in Blackface from the request of show creator Tina Fey and co-showrunner Robert Carlock. On Friday, Office Creator Greg Daniels cut the Black Face scene in the 2012 episode, saying he was “sorry for the pain [he has] Caused. “Even Ann Friday Netflix and Hulu dragged on from one episode Community It features Ken Jiang’s character in Blackface.

Here it is The Golden Girls GIF:

