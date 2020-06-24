A township renewed its service in May, but eight people with a total population of 800,000 were in the blackout.

Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International say lives are at risk, not only because it prevents people from reporting human rights violations – but because public health campaigns about the coronavirus pandemic have cut them off.

As of Monday, six deaths and 292 positive cases were reported from 64,532 exams in Myanmar Myanmar Ministry of Health.

Some cases have been found in Maungdaw and Butidong townships in northern Rakhine state, where 100,000 Rohingya Muslims live in crowded camps. Many have fled from the military’s “clearance operations” launched in 2018 against the Rohingya rebels. UN calls on Myanmar military to face international tribunal over allegations of genocide for atrocities against Rohingya Muslims The Rakhine Buddhists who have been homeless through recent conflicts are also living in camps in the area.

With the spread of the coronavirus epidemic earlier this year, the Sookie government launched a “No Person Left Behind” campaign on the prevention of diseases such as social distances.

But MP Hoot, who represents the Arakan National League for Democracy in the upper house of the Myanmar Union parliament, said on Sunday that most people living in northern Rakhine state and neighboring Chin State did not receive public health notices circulated on Facebook. Messaging apps and government websites.

“When I ask people in my constituency whether they know about Kovid-19, the global pandemic should be explained to them first,” Hoot May said. “I need to explain to them what social distance is and how to adopt proper hand hygiene.”

“I can’t travel extensively because of Kovid-19, so I can only warn so many people,” the MP continued.

“They’re not worried about Kovid-19 because they don’t know about it. At this stage they are very concerned about the fight.”

CNN has contacted Myanmar Office of the State Councilor Representative Ja Hte for comment.

Ongoing conflicts

At the end of 2018 there was a struggle between the Myanmar military known as Tatmadaw and the affluent Arakan Army seeking greater autonomy for the Rakhine Buddhists, a large percentage of the population in the state of Rakhine.

As the war intensified, an Internet shutdown caused more people to die by rejecting real-time information. Open Letter A coalition of Rakhine political and social groups posted to social media on Sunday.

Conflicts have risen regardless of the Internet blackout, with 151 civilians killed and 344 injured in a January-May counteroffensive.

“This is not a conflict that can be won on either side of the battlefield,” independent Myanmar analyst Richard Horsey said in a statement to The International Crisis Group. “This is essentially a political issue. The people of Rakhine here want more autonomy and have more to say about their future. (Myanmar) needs to develop a political response and it is currently lacking.”

The alternative is an ongoing war, Harkan said, and there are brutal allegations against both the Arakan Army and the Myanmar military. MP Khaine Kiao Mo, who represents the Rakhine National Party, said the atrocities were not reported and unreported, as there was no internet connection.

“Both armies can commit human rights violations, and without the Internet, people will be cut off from journalists and local and international NGOs reporting these things,” said Khain Kiao Mo.

Sunday’s open letter, addressed to Sookie, signed by 79 Rakhine stakeholder groups, said he was looking for a political solution that would begin with the government reconnecting the Internet.

The letter said: “Freedom of speech and access to information is the foundation of democracy. In this era, access to the Internet is a democratic standard.

Election year

Like many other countries, Myanmar has introduced curfews, bans on large gatherings and a period of detention for foreign arrivals in an attempt to control the spread of coronavirus.

The government has introduced criminal penalties for people who do not comply with terms, including jail terms, for violating detention orders. At least 500 people, including children, have been jailed for one year.

The country’s response seems to have caused the spread of the virus, but not without its critics.

The Sookie Policy could work against her as the country prepares to vote in the polls late this year.

MP Hoot May said the fight in Rakhine and subsequent communications would also lose voter support for Sookie and her party, the National League for Democracy.

“I trusted Sookie in 2015 and I’m happy to be working with her,” said MP Hoot May. “I thought Aung San Suu Kyi was going to help people in remote areas get access to the Internet, and he didn’t cut them from it.”

“Human rights are not something Aung San Suu Kyi can talk about. She should practice it.”

On the other hand, Sookie’s record on the virus does not affect the outcome of her election – because of an Internet shutdown, a large number of people in the West may never know it happened.