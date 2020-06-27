‘I ♥ NY’ logo designer Milton Glazer died at 91

Milton Glazer, the creator of the iconic “I ♥ NY” logo and a Manhattan graphic designer who revolutionized the advertising scene in the 1960s and ’70s, died Friday on his 91st birthday.

The cause of death was a stroke, his wife of more than 50 years, Shirley, He told the New York Times.

His native claim to fame is the graphically attractive and emoji-like, New York logo – using only three letters and the heart to convey the message “I love New York” – the Bronx native is a great designer.

His notable designs include a poster of the psychedelic, 1967 Bob Dylan.

Glazer closed the store only at his Kips Bay offices – he helped found the 10,000-square-foot Beaux-Arts townhouse, New York Magazine – in April last year.

“Art Is Work” is engraved on the glass transom on its front door, the Post said at the time.

In later years, he and Shirley split their time between Manhattan and Woodstock.

“At this point in our lives, we are doing virtually nothing,” he told The Post in 2017.

“We have a beautiful house in Woodstock [NY]. It is a substitution of important experiences.

“After we spend a week or two in Woodstock, we think of NYC as a vacation. The ability to choose your energy level and atmosphere and feel that you have that option is a joy.

“At a certain point, you want to spend most of your time alone – in this case, with your wife – doing modest things and not going beyond six or eight blocks from where you live.”